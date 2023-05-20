Home » Bread and honey: the truth that nobody tells
Health

Bread and honey: the truth that nobody tells

by admin
Bread and honey: the truth that nobody tells

Is it really healthy to eat bread and honey for breakfast? Here’s everything you need to know on World Bee Day

May 20th is celebrated World bee day to reflect on the precious contribution of these pollinators who give us honey, pollen, royal jelly, wax and propolis. Foods useful for human well-being. It is no coincidence that bread and honey were the ingredients of grandparents’ breakfast, in their simplicity these foods were able to give energy and nourishment to start the day in the best possible way.

In the past there were no industrial snacks rich in fat and ultra sugary, no chocolate cereal bars or other products that are widely used today. At the time of the grandparents there were few foods available at home, but bread was never lacking.

And honey, being a natural product with no expiration date, could be stored in large quantities even for a long time. Certainly a breakfast made with bread and honey is often recommended even today by nutritionists, but you also need to be a little careful if you choose to eat bread and honey for breakfast. Let’s find out why.

World bee day: find out what happens if you eat bread and honey for breakfast

Starting the day with a slice of bread spread with honey has no doubt various benefits for the body. The nutritional properties of honey are known, this natural food is cholesterol-free and helps reduce the bad one (LDL). In addition it contains minerals such as calcium, iron and magnesium, vitamin C, enzymes and antioxidants, phenolic acids of flavonoids.

World Bee Day: wholemeal bread and honey to eat for breakfast – Buttalapasta.it

It is also considered an ally of the intestine due to its direct action on the intestinal bacterial flora and a friend of the heart and metabolism. Not to be underestimated, then, the antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties for which it is known as a natural remedy against all ailments affecting the respiratory tract (sore throat, cough, pharyngitis, laryngitis, colds, etc.).

Alongside all these beneficial properties, however, there is also some light to shed on aspects that everyone should pay attention to. In fact, those with excess weight problems should pay attention to the amount of honey consumed each day, because it is still a very caloric food (300 calories per 100 grams). So it’s okay to eat too cakes with honeybut you also need to exercise every day to avoid the risk of gaining weight.

For a healthy diet it is also good to choose a whole grain bread on which to spread honey, to avoid raising blood sugar levels, especially in the case of diabetes. In fact, honey has a low glycemic index by itself, but white bread raises it, proving to be not very suitable for those with the diabetes.

In conclusion, if you want to eat honey every day for breakfast and you don’t have weight problems, opt for wholemeal bread to spread it on and don’t exceed the dose indicated by the experts, which is one teaspoon of honey per day (about 10 grams).

See also  Cdp-Macquarie offer 19.3 billion for Tim's network

You may also like

Delirium for Leonardo DiCaprio, triumph of Martin Scorsese...

Arsenal slip, City win the Premier League! And...

Dermatitis, obesity and cholesterol, did you know that...

Hot flashes from menopause, with which foods to...

9 suitable plants for mixed cultivation

Serie A, Atalanta-Verona 3-1: Gasperini remains attached to...

Williams syndrome, one in 10,000 falls into the...

chickpeas better than beans, that’s why

Motion sickness and seasickness, what to do to...

New Kia Niro 2023, the compact SUV is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy