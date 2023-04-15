Status: 04/13/2023 11:35 a.m Whether natural, breaded or filled as a cordon bleu: schnitzel is one of the most popular meat dishes, but it also tastes good as a vegetarian version. How do you prepare it? How does it get nice and crispy?

A schnitzel is a thin slice of boneless meat from the topside or back of veal or pork. The name is the diminutive form of “snitzel”, derived from the Middle High German “sniz” for “cut”. Slices of turkey and chicken breast meat or pieces of game are also often referred to as schnitzel. It is breaded, filled or fried briefly in a pan.

Original Wiener schnitzel or schnitzel “Viennese style”?

The most famous of all schnitzels is the Wiener Schnitzel. It may only be labeled as such on a menu if it is made from thinly pounded, breaded veal that is fried in fat. If another meat is used, this must be stated or the dish must be offered as a “Viennese style” schnitzel. This is prepared in a similar way, but usually consists of thicker sliced ​​pork and differs in taste from the original, which is made from more tender and significantly more expensive veal.

Pork, game, vegetarian: variations on the classic schnitzel

There are numerous possible variations when preparing schnitzel. Instead of veal or pork, you can use game meat, such as deer, or vegetables. Celery, kohlrabi, turnips and aubergines are suitable for vegetarian schnitzel. Large oyster mushrooms are also delicious breaded.

There is also a lot of creative leeway with flour and breading. Spelled, buckwheat, almond or chickpea flour, for example, provide a variety of tastes. The crispy layer can be refined with herbs, grated cheese such as Parmesan or Pecorino or spices such as paprika. Instead of classic breadcrumbs you can use chopped nuts, grated pretzels, crumbled cornflakes or panko – this is coarse Asian breadcrumbs.

Prepare Wiener Schnitzel correctly

When it comes to Wiener Schnitzel, it all depends on the right preparation and breading. This is how it gets nice and tender and crispy:

First pound the meat flat and season with salt and pepper. Dredge in flour on both sides, tapping off excess flour. In the next step pull through beaten egg. Finally roll evenly in the breading.

It is best to make breadcrumbs yourself from dry rolls. Freshly grated crumbs have a coarser consistency, give the crust more grip and taste better than packaged goods.

Immediately fry the breaded escalopes in plenty of fat. Otherwise the crust will soften and fall apart in the pan.

It is best to use clarified butter for frying. This gives the schnitzel its typically buttery taste.

Fry the escalopes floating and not too hot (about 170 degrees) for about 2 minutes per side. Swirl the pan from time to time. Turn only when the underside is golden brown. Do not pierce the meat, but use a spatula.

Remove from the pan, drain on kitchen paper and serve immediately.

If you want to avoid animal fat, you can fry the schnitzel in vegetable oil. A heat-resistant, tasteless oil such as rapeseed or sunflower oil is best suited for this.

