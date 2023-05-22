Breakfast at the top: foods in and foods out to get back in shape and start the day in the best possible way

We often hear how much breakfast is the most important meal of the day, a concept that is always essential to be able to remember. There are some ideal foods in this phase, but others that should be absolutely avoided.

Every meal of the day has its day, but if there’s one that should never be skipped, it’s breakfast. Some tend to do it because they get out of bed already tired and realize they don’t have much time to get to work or school, but it’s a big mistake.

At the same time, it is wrong, perhaps because you are in a hurry, to allow yourself only a coffee, regardless of whether you decide to have it at home or at the bar. In fact, everyone should eat something to guarantee the body the necessary nutrients, as well as to have the energy to face the rest of the hours.

Never forget to have breakfast

Everyone, more or less, can expect busy days and wake up already with little desire. This shouldn’t though never push to skip breakfastdespite sometimes who is in anxiety for some commitments made may feel a feeling of nausea.

Thanks to this meal, in fact, one acquires the energy necessary to face the following hours and that is why the body should be guaranteed fibers, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Choosing foods at random (many cannot ignore the brioche-coffee/cappuccino pairing) is therefore wrong. The The best choice is to try to combine foods of various kinds and above all that create a balance between them.

Making it prevents you from arriving hungry for lunch, with the risk of having a bingewrong behavior in any case, even in those who are not on a diet. The classic “hole in the stomach” in those who are fasting can also take over mid-morning and push to munch on foods that are anything but random. Arriving hungry for lunch can also push you to eat more than necessary, with the risk of making digestion heavier and therefore making you less productive during the afternoon.

Don’t forget not to eat breakfast is important, but an equally serious mistake could be made if one chose only foods according to one’s own tastes. In fact, balancing the nutritional properties must be the fundamental objective to be achieved.

Many don’t like fresh fruit, but it is something that should never be missing even if many prefer sweets (excellent bananas, apples and oranges), but one cannot think of replacing it with fruit juices found in the supermarket because they have too much sugar and too few nutrients.

Packaged baked goods should also be discarded for the same reason (muffins and croissants, above all), despite being chosen because they are generally inexpensive. These, like sugary cereals, give an immediate energy boost, but eventually they cause a drop in blood sugar. The effect of this phenomenon is that of finding yourself still hungry even after a few minutes and also feeling rather exhausted.

Those who want to be full all morning can prefer oats (Also good in porridge form) and dried fruit, especially almonds, walnuts and chia seeds, which also guarantee a good supply of fiber. Some do not disdain to try the savory breakfast at least once in a whilewhich can include eggs, a source of protein and healthy fats (in the form of soft-boiled, scrambled or omelette), or Greek yogurt, also useful for ensuring well-being for the intestine.