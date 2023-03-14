Home Health Breakfast diet, you can lose weight just worrying about what you eat in the morning
Breakfast diet, have you ever heard of it? It is the last frontier conceived by nutritionists, it is a guarantee of health!

If you don’t eat the first meal of the day, you’ll gain even more weight in the next ones! Who says that? Well, i nutritionists they are the specialists you need to rely on if you want to lose weight. If you really have to skip a meal, don’t do it in the morning, because you’re making an irreparable mistake. The breakfast diet speaks for itself, because if you don’t eat in the morning you don’t even have the energy to go to work! Plus, it’s right at the basis of this diet there are only all the appropriate answers. Do you want to lose weight in a healthy way? Follow these tips, you will never go back!

Confirmed how much it is from fools skipping breakfast, the diet that wellness professionals have studied is what you need when you intend to lose weight. Let’s say that the first reason is perhaps the most obvious and obvious one, but perhaps it is not so easy for everyone to understand. It goes without saying that in the morning you can’t eat anything other than coffee, because you can make even a little effort, and only in this way can you do your body a big favor. If you don’t eat breakfast, you’ll gorge yourself at lunch!

This mechanism makes entering a vicious circle which not only causes stomach aches, gastritis up to the most serious conditions such as a rapid heartbeat and a sense of nausea, but also makes get even fatter. It assimilates double! The body is a machine, it produces what it is given, if in the early morning there is a lack of carbohydrates, proteins, mineral salts and vitamins, where can one go? Nowhere, because coffee alone is not enough!

So if you want to say no to gastritis, but you mean yes to a healthy lifestylewe reveal the secrets to feeling good about yourself: mens sana en corpore sano!

Breakfast diet, health guarantee: lose kg immediately!

A healthy breakfast means having first the right amount of calories. Forget the less you eat the more you lose weight, because it’s nonsense that only does damage! As a rule, an average healthy person should ingest between 370/500 kilocalories in the morning. Below we recommend some perfect recipes, do you know what they are? Those that satisfy the 4 essential nutrients! I am: carbohydrates, proteins, fats and mineral salts and vitamins.

If you are a person in a hurry, don’t think that you can’t have breakfast, because a few gestures are enough, and our recipes are impeccable. You can safely choose one yogurt macro, to which you add fresh seasonal fruit, a slice of toasted bread with honey, and the game is done! How much time did you waste 5 minutes? Inside there are all the foods that determine the daily requirement. You do not like it? We propose another.

Have you heard of Bowl of Oats? It is prepared by soaking the oats the night before, and put in the fridge overnight. The next day, just turn it around with a teaspoon, add honey, which is the natural sweetener that also contains the right vitamins to start the day, and then move on to a practical composition. If you prefer dessert, add currants and blueberries, with a sprinkling of toasted almonds and a cube of dark chocolate.

If instead ami the salty, opt for a breakfast of champions. Spread a teaspoon of Philadelphia cheese on a slice of toasted bread, then add two slices of avocado, a few peanuts and two slices of salmon, you know how delicious! These are easy, quick recipes that can be prepared in no time. After all these ideas, still don’t feel like having breakfast?

