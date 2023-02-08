Home Health Breakfast, less (simple) sugars to overcome grogginess in the morning – breaking latest news
Health

Breakfast, less (simple) sugars to overcome grogginess in the morning – breaking latest news

by admin
Of Ilaria Prandoni

According to a study, it is better to prefer complex carbohydrates because morning inertia is (also) conditioned by the glycemic response

If we often wake up groggy and perhaps carry this feeling with us for a good part of the day, we can act on three fronts to stem the problem: try to sleep longer, exercise the day before and choose the right sugars for breakfast.

I study

This is suggested by a study carried out by researchers at the University of Berkeley, in California (How people wake up is associated with previous night’s sleep together with physical activity and food intake), published in the journal Nature Communication, in which data already collected from a previous survey (PREDICT1, Personalized Responses to Dietary Composition Trial 1) were analysed, conducted to establish how individual characteristics, lifestyle and nutrient composition of the diet condition the body’s responses following food intake. Pairs of twins were also included in the research to evaluate in what terms a genetic predisposition counted (which was not significant). Each of the elements considered exerts a unique and independent effect explains Raphael Vallat, first author of the research. If we sleep longer what is observed is an increase in “vigilance” upon awakening. If we do more physical activity the previous day, we see a further increase.

The variables

It takes between 7 and 9 hours of rest at night to get rid of sleep inertia, defined as the inability to effectively switch to a state of cognitive alertness upon awakening, adds Matthew Walker, co-author of the study and a professor of neuroscience and psychology at Berkeley. In most people, this is the amount of time it takes to remove a chemical called adenosine, which builds up in the body during the day and contributes to sleepiness in the evening, a condition technically called sleep pressure.
As regards motor activity the previous day: I note that training, in general, improves reactivity and also mood, points out Vallat, but in this study we found a significant relationship between Emotional state of participants and their level of “surveillance” in the morning.

See also  Long Covid in children and teenagers: after three months, 9% of the infected are unable to sleep
Breakfast foods

As for the breakfast, when it was more abundant in simple sugars, the people involved in the research reported that they then had more difficulty fighting morning sleepiness. On the contrary, consuming a good quantity of complex proteins and a modest protein content is associated not only with a greater state of alertness in the morning, but also with the ability to remain active and rested longer.
Carbohydrates (or glucides) are compounds of carbon and water. The distinction between simple and complex it is based on the chemical structure, on the number of bricks that compose them. The simple ones, or sugars, are found naturally in some foods, such as milk, dairy products, fruit, and, added, in many refined products (which should therefore be limited) including: biscuits, fruit juices, cakes, crackers, croissants, cereals, bars, sandwich bread. The complex ones, also called polysaccharides, are naturally present in cereals and their derivatives. The fiber, essential for the proper functioning of our body, among these and is found in: wholemeal bread, wholemeal cereals, in fruit peel, dried fruit, oilseeds.

February 8, 2023 (change February 8, 2023 | 08:56)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Diabetes: less than 1 in 4 patients know...

here is the drug that cancels it, how...

Mps closes 2022 with 205 million losses: exoduses...

Moderate haemophilia A: today there is one more...

In 10 days at the Niguarda hospital in...

S. ANNA PUBLISHES THE GENDER REPORT

Ultraprocessed foods and damage to memory: beware of...

Compensatory measure for the recognition of nursing and...

Xiaomi 12, collapse from HISTORIC MINIMUM on Amazon:...

Cold attacks the heart, cardiac or cerebral ischemia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy