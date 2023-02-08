Of Ilaria Prandoni

According to a study, it is better to prefer complex carbohydrates because morning inertia is (also) conditioned by the glycemic response

If we often wake up groggy and perhaps carry this feeling with us for a good part of the day, we can act on three fronts to stem the problem: try to sleep longer, exercise the day before and choose the right sugars for breakfast.

I study This is suggested by a study carried out by researchers at the University of Berkeley, in California (How people wake up is associated with previous night’s sleep together with physical activity and food intake), published in the journal Nature Communication, in which data already collected from a previous survey (PREDICT1, Personalized Responses to Dietary Composition Trial 1) were analysed, conducted to establish how individual characteristics, lifestyle and nutrient composition of the diet condition the body’s responses following food intake. Pairs of twins were also included in the research to evaluate in what terms a genetic predisposition counted (which was not significant). Each of the elements considered exerts a unique and independent effect explains Raphael Vallat, first author of the research. If we sleep longer what is observed is an increase in “vigilance” upon awakening. If we do more physical activity the previous day, we see a further increase.

The variables It takes between 7 and 9 hours of rest at night to get rid of sleep inertia, defined as the inability to effectively switch to a state of cognitive alertness upon awakening, adds Matthew Walker, co-author of the study and a professor of neuroscience and psychology at Berkeley. In most people, this is the amount of time it takes to remove a chemical called adenosine, which builds up in the body during the day and contributes to sleepiness in the evening, a condition technically called sleep pressure.

As regards motor activity the previous day: I note that training, in general, improves reactivity and also mood, points out Vallat, but in this study we found a significant relationship between Emotional state of participants and their level of “surveillance” in the morning. See also Long Covid in children and teenagers: after three months, 9% of the infected are unable to sleep

Breakfast foods As for the breakfast, when it was more abundant in simple sugars, the people involved in the research reported that they then had more difficulty fighting morning sleepiness. On the contrary, consuming a good quantity of complex proteins and a modest protein content is associated not only with a greater state of alertness in the morning, but also with the ability to remain active and rested longer.

Carbohydrates (or glucides) are compounds of carbon and water. The distinction between simple and complex it is based on the chemical structure, on the number of bricks that compose them. The simple ones, or sugars, are found naturally in some foods, such as milk, dairy products, fruit, and, added, in many refined products (which should therefore be limited) including: biscuits, fruit juices, cakes, crackers, croissants, cereals, bars, sandwich bread. The complex ones, also called polysaccharides, are naturally present in cereals and their derivatives. The fiber, essential for the proper functioning of our body, among these and is found in: wholemeal bread, wholemeal cereals, in fruit peel, dried fruit, oilseeds.