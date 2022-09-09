Breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, dinner like a poor man. Popular wisdom, this time around, can’t help us stay fit. The common idea that consuming most of your daily calories at breakfast would allow your body to burn them more efficiently and quickly is not reflected in reality. A group of British and Dutch researchers have for the first time cross-tested the classic three meals a day, showing that no matter how we divide calories throughout the day, our bodies will metabolize them in just the same way.