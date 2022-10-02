Breakfast is a very important meal of the day and for this reason it should be done following some rules: so let’s see which foods are recommended and those not recommended for the health of the body.

The vast majority of nutrients it grants to Breakfast the honor of being the most important meal of the day.

This is because breakfast must provide us with the right nutrients and the right energy to better face the many commitments we have during our daily lives.

The foods to be implemented during this meal therefore play a fundamental role: let’s find out what they are together the recommended foods and those not recommended for that moment.

Breakfast, recommended foods and those not recommended for the health of the body

First of all, it is necessary to point out that a share of simple sugars in the morning it is essential because during the night we experienced a glycemic drop.

So green light for jams on wholemeal bread, honey to sweeten coffee, Greek yogurt, fruit, pancakes and peanut butter.

Il latte then it is a drink that can never be missing on the breakfast table: add oats or cereals to perfectly complete this meal.

If you prefer one salty breakfast we can also recommend the egg, lean cold cuts such as bresaola or turkey breast and a cappuccino to delight the palate.

Foods not recommended for breakfast

First, reluctantly, we must advise against the brioche or croissants, what to say: they are in fact the food with the highest concentration of hydrogenated fats, very harmful substances for the body.

In the same way, we must also say stop at hazelnut creams or other foods as they really supply too much sugar to the body.

Fruit juice or cream biscuits within them they suffer the same fate: in fact, very few are enough to exceed 500 calories.

Then no to fruit juices, cereal bars, cakes and rusks. The latter in fact have a higher caloric intake than bread (on average 100-150 kcal more per hundred grams) due to the higher lipid content necessary to facilitate toasting.

Finally we recommend never, ever skip breakfast. 80% of people who experience significant weight gain adopt this bad habit and it is no coincidence.