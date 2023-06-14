Breakfast, should teeth be brushed before or after? We have always been wrong

Brushing your teeth 3 times a day is a rule we’ve learned well over the years. However, there is a question that has been dividing people for a long time into discordant thoughts: when should you brush your teeth in the morning, before or after breakfast? Let’s find out the answer of the dentists.

When to brush your teeth

Ever since we were little, we have always been reminded of brush your teeth before going to sleep. Over the years the dentist has always reminded us that teeth must be brushed at least 2 times a day. Someone else instead advises us to brush our teeth after each meal in order to leave our mouth and teeth always clean and protected. However oral hygiene is very important especially for the health of the teeth.

The question arises about brushed teeth in the morning, when is it right to do it, before or after breakfast? It’s not unusual to get up in the morning with bad and heavy breath, even after brushing your teeth in the evening, why does this happen? At night we usually produce less saliva and consecutively i bacteria they have fertile ground for proliferation in the mouth. We then wake up with a dry, foul-smelling mouth sensation. The automatic thing that comes to do is to brush our teeth to freshen our mouth, and then we have breakfast. But are you sure it’s the right thing? Wouldn’t it be better to wash them after breakfast? Let’s see the opinion of the experts.

Should teeth be brushed before or after breakfast?

In the morning we wake up with the breath more or less heavy also based on what we ate the night before. This could lead us to brush your teeth as soon as you wake up. Someone claims that brushing your teeth after breakfast causes a sense of disgust. For others, however, it is unthinkable not to brush your teeth after having breakfast. But then what is the right thing to do? Apparently the experts do not set a rule, but suggest following our habits. Whether it’s before or after breakfast, there is only one rule to respect: wait half an hour.

Whether our habit is to brush our teeth before or after breakfast, the only trick to take into account is to space the two actions by 30 minutes. This will allow Don’t overstress your teeth and their enamel. However, someone could still be perplexed thinking that brushing your teeth first is a mistake, since the mouth would remain “dirty” throughout the morning. How are things really? There breakfast it is one usually considered the most important meal of the day, but also the lightest, consequently even if bacteria were to form in our mouth these will not be such as to cause damage.

Conclusions

We can therefore conclude by saying that, there is no right or wrong in the habit of brush your teeth before or after breakfast. Everyone has their own habits, but let’s remember about brush your teeth 30 minutes before or after breakfast in order to preserve the health of the teeth. And you, when do you prefer to brush your teeth before or after breakfast?