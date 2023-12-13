Breakfast tip: This is what happens to your body when you drink olive oil in the morning

Virgin olive oil is considered healthy. People in southern countries in particular swear by vegetable oil. But did you know that olive oil in the morning actually has a positive effect on your health?

Just a tablespoon of olive oil in the morning on an empty stomach can improve health and even have a positive effect on skin and hair.

This olive oil is the best

Olive oil bottles often say terms like “cold pressed” or “extra virgin,” but what does that actually mean?

Cold-pressed olive oil is extracted without heat or chemicals, which can help preserve the nutrients and health-promoting compounds in the oil.

Extra virgin olive oil is the highest quality and most natural olive oil obtained from the first cold pressing. It contains many health-promoting compounds such as polyphenols and antioxidants.

Even though olive oil is very healthy, you should remember that fat has a lot of calories. One tablespoon of olive oil is equal to about ten grams and contains about 88 calories. If that’s too much for you, you can also start with a teaspoon in the morning.

A spoonful of olive oil in the morning helps to stimulate digestion

A spoonful of olive oil in the morning on an empty stomach helps digestion. The oil has a slightly laxative effect. A small amount is completely harmless and is even good for the intestines.

It helps relieve constipation and soften stools. This is because olive oil is full of unsaturated fatty acids, which support the growth of intestinal bacteria and stimulate intestinal movements.

Danger: Do not take the oil in large quantities as it can cause intestinal problems. Therefore, you should enjoy olive oil in moderation and focus on a balanced, fiber-rich diet.

Olive oil protects the liver

Up to 30 percent of Germans suffer from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, but often don’t know anything about it. This arises, for example, from being overweight or lacking exercise. But chronic inflammation can also lead to liver disease.

Olive oil has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. A study also shows that it has a positive effect on health. The study was conducted on rats and shows that those animals that had damaged livers and were fed extra virgin olive oil showed a significant increase in antioxidant enzymes and had a significant improvement in liver health.

Olive oil can therefore balance the oxidative stress on the liver caused by toxins and thus protect the liver cells.

Olive oil is good for the heart

Olive oil is a true all-rounder for the cardiovascular system. The oleic acids it contains protect the heart, lower cholesterol levels and keep the blood vessels elastic and supple.

Olive oil consists of 70 percent monounsaturated and 10 percent polyunsaturated fatty acids. This composition helps to lower the harmful LDL cholesterol and thus balance the ratio to the healthy HDL cholesterol. In this way, among other things, the risk of deposits in the vessels is reduced.

Olive oil makes you beautiful

If you take a spoonful of olive oil every morning, it is also good for your hair and nails. Olive oil contains biotin, which strengthens and protects hair and nails from the inside out. You can also use the oil externally by applying it to your hair and nails.

So it’s easy to do something good for your health: a spoonful of olive oil in the morning on an empty stomach is enough to improve digestion, protect the liver, strengthen the cardiovascular system and promote beauty from within .

