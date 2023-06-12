Breakfast, what to eat to not be hungry all morning: we reveal the secret that no one knows

If you are still hungry immediately after having breakfast, it means that you need to change your habits. Try to follow our advice.

It is well known that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. The body has been starved for several hours, and needs energy to recharge and face the day.

But you need to feed it in the right way, calibrating the different nutrients well. How many times have you arrived mid-morning feeling like a wolf?

Or even just an hour after having breakfast; this means that you have not taken the right foods.

We reveal what kind of breakfast you should have to get to lunchtime without hunger pangs. Something that keeps you full for a long time and doesn’t make you rush to eat regardless of what you’re swallowing.

The right breakfast

Breakfast should never be skipped, but what to choose? There fruit it is among the best options you have. Why not a yummy Banana Bread? The typical soft, tasty and above all nutritious Anglo-Saxon plumcake that will keep you full for a long time thanks to the presence of bananas in the dough. You can pair it with a nice cup of green tea.

Staying on the Anglo-Saxon theme, have you ever tasted the porridge? The typical breakfast that you find on the tables of Great Britain in a sweet version in the morning, but also in a savory version for dinner. Based on oats, which is a nutritious and low-calorie cereal, and you can make it with flakes or flour. How is it prepared?

What to eat in the morning to not feel hungry

For a portion of porridge you will need 250 ml of milk, of the type you prefer, vegetable soy, rice or oats are also fine. Then 4-5 tablespoons of oat flakes, or about 40 grams, a teaspoon of sugar or the sweetener you use, a pinch of cinnamon or vanilla to flavor, and to enrich a spoonful of dried fruit and 3 tablespoons of berries fresh.

Very simple to prepare you can choose the version that has to rest all night or the one to do at time. In the first case, heat the chosen drink, pour the oatmeal and the sweetener and let it rest. In the morning heat and add the fruit. If, on the other hand, you decide to do it directly in the morning, after heating the milk and pouring in the oatmeal, leave it on low heat and continue stirring until it becomes a very thick mixture. Turn off, sugar and leave to rest, then add the fruit. The porridge it is highly filling and will not leave you hungry at lunchtime.

