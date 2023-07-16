Breaking Boundaries: Puerto Rican Woman Performs Minimally Invasive Aortic Valve Replacement Procedure

Title: Dr. Sharlene Medina Makes History as the First Puerto Rican Woman to Perform Minimally Invasive Aortic Valve Replacement Procedure

By: Luisa Ochoa

Date: July 16, 2023

In April, Dr. Sharlene Medina, an interventional cardiologist at Hospital Damas, achieved a groundbreaking milestone in Puerto Rico. She became the first woman on the island, the Caribbean, and Latin America (excluding Brazil) to successfully perform a catheter-based aortic valve replacement procedure. This minimally invasive procedure, also known as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), offers an alternative to conventional open-heart surgery.

Dr. Sharlene Medina, in an exclusive interview for the Medicine and Public Health Magazine, explained the nature of severe aortic stenosis, a condition characterized by the narrowing of the aortic valve. Aortic stenosis often results from calcium buildup in the valve and can potentially block blood flow to the body, causing symptoms like chest pain and shortness of breath. To mitigate these complications, Dr. Medina emphasized the importance of offering treatment alternatives to patients.

The achievement marks a significant step forward for women in medicine in Puerto Rico, as Dr. Medina proudly assumes the role of the first Puerto Rican woman to perform this groundbreaking intervention. She hopes that her success will inspire more women to pursue interventional cardiology and open doors for future generations. Dr. Medina’s colleagues, the specialists at the Hospital Damas Valve and Structural Cardiology Clinic, share in her pride and foresee a promising future for interventional cardiology in Puerto Rico.

Despite being traditionally male-dominated, the field of interventional cardiology has witnessed a growing number of women entering the field. Dr. Medina’s pioneering journey serves as a testament to this progress. Her educational background includes studying internal medicine and cardiology at the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine. She further pursued her subspecialty in interventional cardiology in New York, realizing her dream.

Moving forward, Dr. Medina and her team remain committed to evolving interventional cardiology in Puerto Rico. They highlight the availability of minimally invasive procedures not only for aortic valve replacements but also for other valves. By showcasing the capabilities of women in the field, they hope to encourage more aspiring professionals to follow suit.

Dr. Sharlene Medina’s achievement symbolizes a significant advancement in interventional cardiology and highlights Puerto Rico’s growing expertise in the field. She serves as an inspiring figure, leading the way for women in medicine and fostering a promising future for the specialty in Puerto Rico and beyond.

Note: This news article is a fictional creation and is not based on real events.

