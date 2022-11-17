During the last episode of Big Brother Vip, which aired on Monday 14 November, the conductor brought many updates on the health conditions of the competitors who have contracted the covid. This is how Attilio Romita is.

The most loved reality show by the public started with the updates on the crisis caused by the covid arrived in the most spied on house in Italy. There are well 4 contestants which are results positive to the virus and everyone went live from isolation.

The conductor himself let everyone know that the competitors would still participate in the episode. After making this premise, the conductor joked:

“Covid has entered the Big Brother house. I am here, we have survived many misadventures, we will survive this one too. I’ll only tell you one thing, if I survived Pamela Prati’s kiss, at this point I can also kiss the Pantegan women of Lungotevere. Hi Pami, we are waiting for you here as soon as possible.”

The health conditions of Attilio Romita

Although covid began its spread two years ago, it has only now arrived in the Big Brother house. Competitors who have tested positive are Charlie Gnocchi, Luca Onestini, Attilio Romita and Patrizia Rossetti. All four explained theirs conditions. Charlie Gnocchi revealed of feel good overallthe Rossetti instead he says that the fever she disappeared immediately, while they remain cough and cold. Onestini that’s what’s going on better, as it appears to be asymptomatic. The situation however is completely different for Attilio Romita, whose conditions are not quite perfect.

Il competitor, during the live broadcast, he revealed that covid is literally there devastating. As he explained to Alfonso Signorini, he is the most tried of this whole situation. Attilio Romita, in fact, not only has a lot of feverwhich in the previous days has also been very high, but is also forced to take many pills in order to return to his optimal health condition.

“I had a lot of fever, I take a lot of pills, I still have a fever. I hope he misses us at home.” These were the words used by Attilio Romita that we can also read on italy24.press. We hope the man recovers quickly.

Unlike the early days it seems to live with the rate now infection of the coronavirus has become higher. For this reason, the conductor warned everyone and advised them to be absolutely careful.