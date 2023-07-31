Breaking Taboos: Addressing the Psychological Impact of Urinary Incontinence

Title: Breaking Taboos: Addressing the Psychological Implications of Urinary Incontinence

Urinary incontinence affects over 400 million people worldwide, but the impact of this condition extends far beyond its physical effects. Recent findings from the Essity Hygiene and Health Survey in Colombia reveal that 8% of respondents reported experiencing mental health problems such as depression and anxiety linked to urinary incontinence. This underscores the need to recognize and address the psychological implications associated with this condition, while also working towards normalizing it and empowering those who face it.

To support comprehensive well-being and break the taboos surrounding urinary incontinence, Maria Adelaida Mejia, Marketing Manager for Tena, the world‘s leading brand in urinary incontinence, provides five tips for emotionally supporting loved ones dealing with this condition and its possible associated emotions.

1. Find information and educate yourself: Understanding the nature and management of urinary incontinence is vital. Consulting trusted sources, engaging with healthcare professionals, and sharing information within the family can help reduce anxiety and foster a more informed approach.

2. Foster open and understanding communication: Creating a safe environment where affected individuals and their families can freely share their concerns and emotional needs is crucial. Practicing empathy and compassion will build a strong supportive relationship.

3. Promote autonomy and self-esteem: Encouraging independence and self-confidence in managing urinary incontinence is essential for emotional well-being. Empowering affected individuals to actively participate in their self-care and celebrating their achievements can enhance self-esteem and cultivate a positive attitude towards the condition.

4. Provide emotional support: Offering emotional support and actively listening to those dealing with urinary incontinence can make a significant difference in their lives. Providing a safe space for them to express their feelings, concerns, and frustrations eases the emotional burden and strengthens family bonds.

5. Explore treatment options and solutions: Researching available treatment options and discussing them with healthcare professionals is important. As urinary incontinence can have various causes, it is crucial to consider lifestyle changes, physical therapy, medications, or even surgical interventions. Familiarity with urinary incontinence products such as protectors, towels, or pants is also crucial for acceptance and adaptation.

Mejia emphasizes the significance of promoting information and education about urinary incontinence, which many people tend to avoid discussing. Tenas’ virtual academy offers continuous conversations on this topic, aiming to break taboos and provide education to the general public. In addition, their virtual office is available to monitor, answer questions, and provide a safe space for individuals to gain knowledge, as information is crucial for overall well-being.

By addressing the psychological implications of urinary incontinence and promoting open discussion, we can support the emotional well-being of those affected, break taboos, and foster a positive social environment.

