Breaking Taboos: The Sexual Health Revolution at SHA Wellness Clinic

SHA Wellness Clinic Breaks Taboos by Addressing Sexual Health and Well-Being

SHA Wellness Clinic is known for its focus on rest and self-care, but it’s also making waves for its groundbreaking approach to sexual health. For over a year, the clinic’s Sexual Health Unit has been helping patients improve their sexual well-being from a global and integrative point of view.

The first step is a consultation with Cinthya Molina, a clinical psychologist specializing in sexual health. She acts as a filter to identify each patient’s specific needs and can refer them to gynecologists, urologists, antiaging experts, or hormonal specialists as needed. Some patients are initially defensive but end up acknowledging their most significant issues.

The clinic has seen patients of all ages seeking help. Many women have admitted to never experiencing an orgasm, while others are concerned about the quality of their orgasms. For many, the stigma and lack of information around female sexual health have led to challenges, which the clinic aims to address with education and awareness.

Interestingly, men are known to be more open about their sexual health problems compared to women. Even though it is difficult for them to seek help at first, they are generally more straightforward about recognizing and addressing their issues.

One major issue that both men and women face as they age is the deterioration of the pelvic floor. While this is commonly perceived as a female problem, it can also lead to erectile dysfunction in men. The clinic offers advanced treatments, such as non-surgical genital rejuvenation and state-of-the-art equipment to address these issues and more.

The clinic’s approach goes beyond physical treatments, focusing on normalizing conversation around sexual well-being, similar to how one might approach an annual dental check-up. SHA Wellness Clinic’s goal is to help people understand that sexual well-being is intricately connected to overall health, making it an essential component of their comprehensive wellness and well-aging program.

In this way, the clinic is helping patients break taboos and improving overall health and quality of life through comprehensive sexual health care.

