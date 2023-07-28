Breaking the Taboo: Exploring Menopause and Andropause

Menopause and Andropause: A Closer Look at Hormonal Changes in Women and Men

The menopause, a phase often considered a taboo for women, is a natural and inevitable stage of life. However, what many may not realize is that men can also experience a similar phase called andropause. Unlike menopause, andropause is not mandatory for men.

Menopause, also known as the transition period to menopause or perimenopause, occurs when the ovaries in women reduce their production of sex hormones, particularly estrogen. This decrease in hormone production gradually leads to the cessation of menstruation. The symptoms of menopause, which can last for several years, include menstrual irregularities and other physical and psychological changes. Women are considered to be in menopause when they have not had a period for one year. While menopause typically occurs around the age of 50, it can happen naturally between the ages of 40 and 55.

The symptoms of menopause vary from woman to woman, but commonly include hot flushes, changes in menstrual cycle, sleep disturbances, mood swings, dry skin and hair, urinary incontinence, headache, fatigue, weight gain, and osteoporosis. It’s worth noting that the risk of cardiovascular diseases increases after menopause, with women facing similar risks as men of the same age.

To relieve the symptoms of menopause, there are various treatments available, with hormone replacement therapy (HRT) being one of the most common. HRT involves the use of estrogen and progestin to replace the hormones that the ovaries no longer produce naturally. However, this pharmacological approach comes with potential health risks, including an increased risk of breast cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Alternatively, there are other options such as phytoestrogens, which are plant-based compounds with estrogenic effects, specific diets, regular physical exercise, and food supplements like calcium and vitamin D that can help manage certain symptoms and prevent complications like osteoporosis.

On the other hand, andropause is a condition associated with decreased testosterone levels in men. Unlike menopause, the decline in testosterone levels and the development of symptoms are more gradual. Starting from the age of 40 to 45, men may experience a decline in testosterone levels. Symptoms of andropause can include reduced sex drive, difficulty maintaining an erection, lack of energy, depression, mood swings, loss of muscle mass and strength, decreased height, breast discomfort or swelling, increased body fat, and hot flashes.

The complications associated with andropause include an increased risk of cardiovascular problems and osteoporosis. When testosterone levels are extremely low, they can be supplemented through testosterone injections or gels to support the patient hormonally. However, it’s important to note that andropause affects a smaller percentage of men, with around 2.1% suffering from it. The prevalence of andropause also depends on age, with only 0.1% of men experiencing it between the ages of 40 and 49, and 5.1% between the ages of 70 and 79.

In conclusion, while menopause and andropause may still be considered taboo topics, it is essential to recognize and understand the hormonal changes that occur in both women and men. By shedding light on these natural processes and the available treatments and support, society can better address the needs and concerns of individuals experiencing these phases of life.