Breakthrough in the fight against autoimmune disease

Breakthrough in the fight against the insidious autoimmune disease myasthenia

Breakthrough in myasthenia

Paralyzed by the illness, now back in the amusement park

By Reiner Burger (text), Daniel Pilar (photos)

15,000 people in Germany suffer from myasthenia. Your muscles tire quickly and walking becomes increasingly difficult. Now a team of researchers has achieved a breakthrough – and may soon be able to help patients with other autoimmune diseases.

Share this: Facebook

X

