Breakthrough in the medical cannabis industry – Drapalin is the first German company to import cannabis extracts from Africa

Munich – The Drapalin Pharmaceuticals GmbHa well-known Munich importer and wholesaler of medicinal cannabis, is the first German supplier to be successful medicinal cannabis extracts imported from Africa.

Drapalin strives to continuously expand the range of medical cannabis products on the German market and has once again proven its innovative strength with this groundbreaking milestone. Because the new cannabis extract is made from 100% of the already established cannabis flower Drapalin Bafokeng Choice, which has proven itself reliably in its application.

Ivan Garev, Business Development Manager and one of the co-founders of Drapalin, comments on the successful import as follows: “We are proud to be the first company in Germany to be able to source medical cannabis extracts from Africa. This represents significant progress not only for our company, but also for the entire German medical cannabis industry. Drapalin Bafokeng Choice is already being used successfully as a flower for various diseases and we are pleased to now also be able to offer its extracts to doctors to treat their patients to provide.”

Ever since it was founded in 2018, Drapalin has always distinguished itself through its pioneering work on the German cannabis market. The company was also the first German supplier to successfully import medical cannabis blossoms from Africa and market them in Germany. And Drapalin remains committed to continuing its commitment to developing innovative and effective medicinal cannabis products to continually improve the lives of patients in Germany.