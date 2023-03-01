Home Health Breakthrough in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease: first stem cell transplant on a patient
Health

Breakthrough in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease: first stem cell transplant on a patient

by admin

The transplant involves injecting these new dopamine-producing cells into the patient’s brain, where they can hopefully replace the damaged cells

Parkinson’s is a disease that involves the loss of dopaminergic nerve cells deep within the brain, resulting in problems with movement control. There are no treatments yet that can repair damaged structures within the brain or replace lost nerve cells. However, on February 13, 2023, the first transplant of nerve cells derived from stem cells was performed in a patient with Parkinson’s at the university hospital in Skåne, Sweden. The transplant product was developed by Lund University (Sweden) and is generated from embryonic stem cells. The transplant is part of a clinical study called STEM-PD which is testing a new experimental therapy aimed at substitute the lost dopaminergic cells with healthy cells, produced by stem cells. Dopaminergic cells are a type of neuron that produce and release dopamine, an important neurotransmitter in the brain. These cells are found mainly in an area of ​​the brain called the substantia nigra, which is part of the movement control system. Dopamine produced by dopaminergic cells is involved in the regulation of voluntary movement, motivation, learning, memory and mood. In people with Parkinson’s, dopaminergic cells in the substantia nigra die, causing dopamine levels in the brain to drop and typical symptoms of the disease to appear. The cell product used underwent rigorous preclinical testing and the correct position of the cell implant was confirmed by an MRI. The patient has been discharged from the hospital and evaluations will be conducted according to the study protocol. A total of eight patients will be involved. The potential effects of the STEM PD product can take several years. The transplant has been defined as “an important milestone on the road to a cell therapy that can be used to treat patients with Parkinson’s disease”.

The date of this surgery is historic, because it is the first time a stem cell transplant for Parkinson’s disease has been performed on a patient. While more research is needed to determine the long-term efficacy and safety of this approach, it is an important step toward developing new treatments for this debilitating condition.

