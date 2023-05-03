Home » Breakthrough procedure allows chemotherapy to enter brain. « Medicine in the Library
Breakthrough procedure allows chemotherapy to enter brain.

Posted by giorgiobertin on May 3, 2023

A major obstacle to treating the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma has been that the most potent chemotherapy cannot permeate the blood-brain barrier to reach the aggressive brain tumor.

Now the scientists of the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine report the results of the first human clinical study, published in “The Lancet Oncology“, in which they used a new skull-implantable ultrasound device to open the blood-brain barrier and repeatedly permeate large critical regions of the human brain to deliver chemotherapy that was injected intravenously.

Based on these results, the researchers activated one phase 2 clinical trial in patients with recurrent glioblastoma. This will evaluate whether delivering the chemotherapy drugs paclitaxel and carboplatin to the brain using this ultrasound technique can improve patient survival.

Read abstract of the article:
Repeated blood–brain barrier opening with an implantable ultrasound device for delivery of albumin-bound paclitaxel in patients with recurrent glioblastoma: a phase 1 trial
Adam M Sonabend, Andrew Gould, Christina Amidei,…….. et al.
The Lancet Oncology Published:May, 2023 DOI:

Source: Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

