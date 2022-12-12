news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NEW ORLEANS, DECEMBER 12 – Progress against rare blood diseases, such as aplastic anemia, and against rare complications such as the failed engraftment of stem cell transplants for some types of hematological tumors. New results were in fact presented at the Congress of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) and see the participation of Italian universities such as the Cattolica and the University of Milan.



A first study, Simona Sica, professor of hematology at the Catholic University and director of the complex operating unit of hematology and transplantation at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, explains to ANSA, “concerns non-severe bone marrow aplasia, or aplastic anemia. of an autoimmune-based bone marrow disease characterized by the inability of the marrow to produce a sufficient number of blood cells. It is a rare disease and the series reported in this study is the largest ever reported with 238 patients in various countries”. The international multicentre study is coordinated by the University of Milan and sees the participation of the Gemelli Polyclinic: “We have demonstrated – clarifies Sica – that by using the molecule cyclosporine A, which is an immunosuppressant drug, associated with another drug, eltrombopag, we arrive at an important clinical improvement with a reduction in the number of blood transfusions necessary for these patients and the restoration of bone marrow function with a positive impact on survival”. Important progress was also presented with respect to rare complications from transplants: “Another international multicentre study promoted by the European Society for Transplants, of which Gemelli is a part – explains the haematologist – showed that the failure of a first transplant in patients with acute leukemia in remission can be successfully overcome.243 patients were collected who had in common the fact that there had been no engraftment of cells after the first stem transplant.The study shows that about a third can be recovered of these patients with a second life-saving transplant, which therefore proves possible”. The “important fact demonstrated – concludes Sica – is that these patients can be retransplanted, with the same or with a different donor, thus having another chance of recovery”. (HANDLE).

