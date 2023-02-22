news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 22 – In Friuli-Venezia Giulia there are 1,300 diagnoses of breast cancer a year, but the region represents a virtuous model for research and adherence to screening. This is what emerged on the eve of Focus on Breast Cancer, the scientific conference which for 20 years has brought together national and international experts on cancer in Friuli. There are over 500 participants in the event.



Just the Friuli-Venezia Giulia is at the top in Italy for the number of new cases of breast cancer. More than 1,300 diagnoses are registered every year with a rate of 170 cases per 100,000 women, higher than the national average. Among the factors that can influence the incidence, the greater longevity compared to other Italian Regions and the good adherence to the screening exams. However, some less healthy lifestyles are of concern, including excessive alcohol consumption. “Since 2000, we have observed a gradual increase in survival and, today, over 22,000 women live in the Region with a diagnosis of breast cancer – says Fabio Puglisi, professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Udine, director of the Department of Medical Oncology at the Irccs Cro of Aviano and scientific director of the conference – This figure is in line with the national one and the prognosis of women who fall ill is constantly improving thanks to the introduction of innovative drugs and the increase in early diagnoses”.



In particular, he underlines, “in the Region, the mammography screening program proves to be efficient, with six out of 10 women regularly undergoing mammography, and as demonstrated by the ability to make up for exams not carried out due to Covid-19 in a short time. However, the disease has a strong impact on our regional health system and we must act to facilitate treatment pathways and to improve primary prevention”. (HANDLE).

