Breast cancer, a new treatment reduces the risk of recurrence by 25% – Medicine

news-txt”>

In early-stage breast cancer, a new targeted therapy significantly reduces the risk of recurrence by 25%. It is an adjuvant therapy, i.e. following surgery, with the molecule ribociclib associated with hormone therapy. The data from the Phase 3 Natalee study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, are presented at the Congress of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

The study was conducted on over 5,000 patients and involved women (but also men) affected by hormone receptor positive and Her 2 receptor negative breast cancer, which is the most common type of breast cancer accounting for two thirds of cases totals.

“In 2022, 55,700 new cases of breast cancer were estimated in Italy, the most frequent in the entire population – says Saverio Cinieri, President of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology Aiom -. Adjuvant therapy of the operated disease can be considered one of the greatest successes in oncology in the last thirty years and the 5-year survival reaches 88% and places our country at the top in Europe.Unfortunately, however, for many patients in general there are no effective tools to significantly reduce the risk of recurrence is substantial. The significant results of this study show ribociclib’s potential to change clinical practice.”

“We hope that the therapy will become available as soon as possible, because we will be able to offer an effective therapeutic opportunity to a large number of patients. About 20,000 women every year in Italy”, underlined Michelino De Laurentiis, director of the Department of Breast Oncology and Thoraco-Pulmonary, Pascale National Cancer Institute of Naples.

According to Fabio Puglisi, director of the Department of Medical Oncology at the Irccs of Aviano, “patients with this type of breast cancer remain at risk of recurrence, because the disease recurs in a third of cases initially in stage II and in half those who started in stage III. The data from the Natalee study – he concludes – therefore represent a further step forward in bringing a greater number of patients to recovery”.