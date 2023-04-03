news-txt”>

Over 60,000 new cases per year expected in 2025 (+10%) and over 66,000 in 2030 (+21%). More than 90% of these in the early stage. For breast cancer, a neoplasm that represents the most frequently diagnosed form of cancer in women, the number of new diagnoses therefore seems destined to increase according to the projections of the International Association of Cancer Registries. Thanks to increasingly complex and precise treatments that improve over time, mammography screening and early diagnosis – linked to women’s greater awareness of suspicious symptoms/signs and to post-surgery adjuvant treatments – women have achieved a survival of 87% 5 years after diagnosis and 80% 10 years. This means that, year after year, the number of women living in Italy after a diagnosis of breast cancer increases: in 2020 there were 850,000 and about 250,000 of these had been diagnosed for less than 5 years. It means that the so-called ‘follow-up’ activity is also increasingly important. Not to mention the importance of integrated therapies, still little known and practiced today in Italy. This was discussed today in Rome during the conference “Follow up of Early Breast Cancer: Working for a 2023 consensus”, which aims to build the conditions to arrive at a consensus conference to update the follow-up activity and make it more effective. “These 250,000 women are the ones most interested in a follow-up with specialist visits and more frequent checks – continues Stefania Gori, President of Aigom (Italian Association of Multidisciplinary Oncological Groups) -. Indeed, it is in the first 5 years from diagnosis that the greatest number of disease recurrences occurs, with the extent of the risk differentiated according to the clinical-bio-pathological characteristics”. “The absence of recent evidence in the literature on the type of follow-up, the diagnostic-therapeutic advances which today indicate with greater definition the subgroups of breast cancer at greater risk of recurrence, and the effective therapeutic possibilities should the disease become metastatic – concludes Gori -. make it necessary to ‘review’ the ways in which the follow-up of early breast cancer is carried out”.