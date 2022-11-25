Availability, listening skills, clear communication, empathy and supportive skills. These are the “special” characteristics that Umberto Veronesi promoted among his colleagues as an integral part of treatment and that thousands of patients continue to recognize and appreciate in specialists, pointing out – for the sixth year – those doctors who have most distinguished themselves from the point of clinical and human point of view. The 2022 edition of the “Umberto Veronesi Award to Laudato Medico” therefore ended in Milan at the end of the Breast Talk – National Breast Forum event, with the assignment to four specialists from as many Breast Units: the surgeon Cesare Magalotti, the radiologist Antuono Latronico, the oncologist Laura Orlando, the radiotherapist Antonella Ciabattoni.

The assignment of this Recognition, established by Europa Donna Italia, emphasizes the value of the doctor-patient relationship, also offering women the opportunity to underline their need for attention beyond pharmacological treatments and surgery. Accompanying patients during the treatment process, also paying attention to the human and moral aspect, is essential to guarantee widespread support, from assistance to follow-up.

Listening and closeness

“The Award is inspired by Prof. Umberto Veronesi, promoter of an approach to medicine that includes, in addition to therapeutic care, also a great deal of closeness and listening to the patient”, commented Rosanna D’Antona, President of Europa Donna Italia. “Listening and closeness are two key elements for participation in treatment and an acceleration of patient recovery: it is the sixth edition of the Recognition and this alone testifies to how important it is for the entire civil and scientific community”.

The reports were received from all over Italy, demonstrating how much patients care about the Recognition, which also concerns another fundamental aspect of the treatment pathways: the importance of being treated in one’s own territory, contacting the Breast Units that follow the national protocols of care of the “guidelines on the organizational and assistance methods of the network of Breast Centers” (ministerial document approved on 18 December 2014) in order to avoid unnecessary healthcare transfers, thus enhancing the work of the doctors who work there.

The “winning” doctors

There are four categories awarded and they are part of the multidisciplinary approach, on the Breast Unit model, for the treatment of breast cancer, ie surgeons, oncologists, radiologists and radiotherapists. The doctors who have obtained the Umberto Veronesi Recognition this year are the surgeon Cesare Magalotti, Head of Senology and Breast Unit of Ospedali Riuniti Marche Nord (Marche); the radiologist Antuono Latronico, doctor in Breast Radiology, European Oncological Institute, Milan (Lombardy); the oncologist Laura Orlando, oncologist at the Perrino Hospital, Brindisi (Puglia); the radiotherapist Antonella Ciabattoni, medical director of the UOC radiotherapy, San Filippo Neri Hospital, Rome (Lazio).

The ceremony yes? held at Sala Orange – MiCo Milano Convention Center in Milan, in the presence of the Advisory Board (Rosanna D’Antona, President of Europa Donna Italia; Paolo Veronesi, Director of Surgical Senology at IEO; Alberto Costa, Secretary General of ESO; Gabriella Pravettoni , Director of the Division of Psycho-Oncology at the IEO) and of the doctors recommended by their patients. The recognition was conferred thanks to the scientific contribution of AIOM (Italian Association of Medical Oncology), AIRO (Italian Association of Radiotherapy and Clinical Oncology), ANISC (Italian National Association of Breast Surgeons), Senonetwork and ESO (European School of Oncology ). The ceremony took place within the Breast Talk programme, an event which enjoys the patronage of the Lombardy Region.