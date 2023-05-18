Breast cancer, Andos: “We need smarter, more personalized screening starting from the age of 40”

“Accelerate mammography screening and extend it to all women from 40 years of age, personalizing it according to each one’s risk”. The request from women that comes from the congress of the longest-running association of patients with breast cancer, Andos (National Association of Breast Operated Women), which has been active throughout Italy for 47 years, sounds like an imperative. A request that echoes the position taken by the US Preventive Service task force, according to which it is important to anticipate screening, on the one hand, and on the other it reinforces the message of other associations. In Italy it would mean submitting about 3.6 million more women to personalized screening based on their percentage of risk and the density of their breasts. “A feasible project, if well organized, at the national level,” he said Degrassi flowersPresident of Andos at the opening of the National Congress in the presence of the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci.

A smarter screening

Today in Italy – as in Europe – screening is aimed at all women between the ages of 50 and 69, with some regions having decided to extend it to the 45-74 age group as well. But the first major problem is the fact that membership is still too low in many places. Less than 50% of those who should undergo mammograms today do so consistently. And in the South the figures are worrying, just over 20%, recalls the association. “To increase adherence to institutional screening (45-74 years) it must be overcome, the guarantor of Privacy allowing the sending of the now old letters sent home – continues Degrassi – Covid has taught us to make the best use of the new IT methods of communication to reach citizens: why not do it also for cancer screenings?”. Andos has always been at the forefront to encourage participation in mammography with almost a thousand volunteers present in 51 cities, engaged in a collective campaign. But we need more information, education but above all the use of more agile tools to reach and convince women to undergo screening, such as social media, the president reiterates.

Between early diagnosis and prevention

Approximately 55,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in Italy every year, with over 12,000 deaths. “If the tumor is diagnosed below the centimeter, the chances of defeating it exceed 90% – explains Andrea Botticelli, Professor of Medical Oncology at the Sapienza University of Rome – but if discovered in an advanced stage, the problems become many, with very high social-health costs and lives human lost. Mammography can make the difference and it is right to bring the age forward to 40, even in Italy, but health facilities must do more with the constant support of patient associations”. If on the one hand there is early diagnosis possible thanks to mammography, on the other there is actual prevention, which largely depends on one’s lifestyle. Which, in cancer, can make the difference: firstly, the fight against smoking, an increasingly feminine habit, a sedentary lifestyle and obesity.

The fight against breast cancer must be tailored and inclusive

During the congress, the main innovations on the application of genetics and genomics in clinical practice will also be addressed, to improve therapeutic pathways and personalize treatments; the importance of reference centers and networks, and of the hospital-territory connection. “In 47 years of activity our intervention has transformed: today we deal with all-round assistance to the sick – underlines Fulvia Pedani, ANDOS National Coordinator – we favor the overall management, from the more clinical to the psychological, rehabilitation and reintegration into the world of work, affections, relationship life. We develop campaigns to encourage physical and sporting activity, which is so useful for overcoming small ailments and promoting social relations. Without forgetting aspects that may seem less relevant, such as aesthetics, but which contribute to guaranteeing a good quality of life for women”. The Association also pays great attention to helping socially fragile women and those belonging to other cultures: “An important and complex job – concludes Degrassi – but of fundamental importance for overcoming difficulties, misunderstandings, cultural barriers. A strong commitment that guarantees results also for the generational turnover of our volunteers, who are increasingly younger and attentive to inclusion”.