Breast cancer, art helps patients

Parks, museums, churches: there are 37 places of culture throughout Italy, some not always accessible, visited by over a thousand participants in the #andosalmuseo initiative launched in October by the National Association of Women on Breast Surgery to promote the history of art as tool to improve one’s life condition.

According to the World Health Organization, health must be understood not only as the absence of disease or infirmity but as a complete state of physical, social and mental well-being. The idea that gave life to this first edition of #andosalmuseo is that the history of art, capable of stimulating attention and concentration, is a useful tool for learning to describe oneself and look at the world.

“Cultural participation is a moment of entertainment but, as demonstrated by various epidemiological studies, it also contributes to the maintenance of health – underlines the President of ANDOS Flori Degrassi. “Interest in culture affects life expectancy and improvement of the quality of life in the case of even serious and degenerative pathologies”. Being able to describe what emotions a work of art arouses can help to bring out one’s feelings, to identify and define problems, to reduce anxiety and improve overall health status.

The campaign, carried out in collaboration with 30 local ANDOS committees, offered 1,145 people including women affected by the disease, associates, volunteers and supporting members the possibility of following guided tours in museums, archaeological parks, churches and monumental complexes, in some cases with Special openings.

