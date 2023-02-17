Breast cancer a 7 years. A “unique in the world” case is that of a 7-year-old Chilean girl who was recently subjected to mastectomy after the diagnosis of cancer. The girl, originally from quillotaabout 120 kilometers north of the Chilean capital, had the terrible diagnosis september september. It all started with a small lump in her left breast that her mother had discovered by chance, the South American newspapers say.

«One day after I gave her a bath, I was drying her and when I applied the cream I noticed that she had a “bean” under her nipple; I took her to the emergency room and they referred her to the specialist, but it was an examination that took a long time to be carried out, almost five months », she explained to Efe Patricia Muñozthe baby’s mother. Over time, and with the subsequent tests the child underwent, the tumor grew. «They operated on her in August and almost two months later they gave me the results of the biopsy – says the woman – My daughter had breast cancer. She has had everything removed, including a lump, and my fear is that this will appear in the other breast.’

«Cases of breast cancer in girls under 14 are very rare, almost non-existent. We are talking about 0.0001%. We have no literature on it, it is a unique case in the world,” says the mastologist at the Hospital Clínico de la University of Chile, Mario Pardo. The physician cites a study by J. Murphy, who in Canada in 2000 “reported a 6-year-old patient with breast cancer and noted that 38 cases had been published thus far in children under 19, with an average age of 11 years”.