Campania is one of the most virtuous regions in Italy for the use of genomic tests for the personalization of breast cancer treatments. In 2022, 570 tests were carried out out of the approximately 700 available, a number calculated on the basis of the cases expected by epidemiologists. A use therefore equal to 80% of the availability, the same percentage found in Lombardy, the first Region ever of the whole Peninsula to make them free to women.