Breast cancer, Carolina Marconi’s version: “Now I fight for oncological oblivion”

The life of Carolina Marconi, entrepreneur and former Big Brother contestant, changed in 2021, when she realized she had breast cancer. She tells it on the occasion of the 2023 Salute Festival, interviewed by Daniela Minerva. How she faced breast cancer and how much strength her partner and her family gave her. But also her battle, together with the AIOM Foundation, for the right to oncological oblivion. “It’s important to talk, I hope that my story can help other people” begins Carolina Marconi

The story

In 2021, during an assisted fertility check-up, the doctors realized that something was wrong and further tests confirmed the presence of a breast lump and diagnosed her with breast cancer, small but aggressive. Since then the actress has been treated and after an operation and chemotherapy, today she can be considered cured. But the concern remains. “Since I had cancer I have undergone periodic checks and exams, for example, through a total body CT scan. The last one I did revealed the presence of a 9 millimeter spot in the liver”, says Carolina “I collapsed the world on me. I immediately thought of a metastasis. Then, overcoming my fears, I underwent an MRI with contrast medium. The best phone call of my life came after a week: it was a benign angioma”, explains.

The support of those who love you

The family has been a great support during this time. “I believe that getting breast cancer is one of the worst things that can happen to you in life. At first, you only think about the negative things: illness, pain and death. Then, you start to think about those close to you , in my case my partner and my family, and a strength that you didn’t know you had overwhelms you. You face everything for those who love you. They are the ones who gave me the courage to move forward. I think that no woman deserves to be left alone in the face of a cancer diagnosis, but unfortunately sometimes it happens. I was very lucky to have a partner who never left me and who continued to tell me that I was beautiful even when I had lost all my hair. Here is him it was my strength,” he says.

Desire for motherhood and the right to oncological oblivion

Considered unsuitable for adoption due to her oncological past, Marconi is now fighting together with the AIOM Foundation – Italian Association of Medical Oncology – to ensure that the right to oncological oblivion is recognised.

“When I faced the disease my thoughts were turned to my future, I was thinking about life plans, building a family, having children, buying a house, these are the things that gave me energy during my treatment path. Once recovered, when you are ready to take back control of your life, you come face to face with reality and realize that you will never be able to have the same rights you had before the illness. You have lost your freedom and your dignity as a citizen. For example, you can no longer apply for a mortgage, take out insurance or adopt a child because due to your illness you are no longer eligible – he explains – on July 3rd it was finally approved in the Chamber of Deputies a law for the right to oblivion oncology. But it is not enough. The text provides that you can regain all those rights that were taken away from you ten years after recovery. In my opinion it is too long a time to return to our freedom. Science has made great progress and today getting breast cancer is not necessarily a death sentence.”

Carolina’s voice

Today the actress and show girl makes herself heard through social networks, in particular from her Instagram account where she has told the story of her illness, from surgery to chemotherapy and where today she fights for the rights of women and cancer patients. “Social media helped me a lot. I shared everything that happened to me – he concludes – because I think that these platforms make you feel less alone. I met people who talked to me about their experiences and their support kept me going. Furthermore , through social media I have been able to give a voice to those who have none. There are so many people who write to me and tell me their stories and I am honored to represent them.”

