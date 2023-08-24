Breast cancer, cases on the rise in women under 40: why is it happening? – breaking latest news

by Vera Martinella and Laura Cuppini

A study confirms that early diagnoses are on the rise. Breast cancer affects more and more young women and often aggressively

Cases of cancer in young people are increasing: the trend, unfortunately well known to oncologists, is confirmed by a large international study published in the scientific journal Jama Network Open. Analyzing data from more than 560,000 people in the United States between 2010 and 2019, the authors observed that the incidence rates of early-onset cancers (in people under 50, especially women) have grown substantially. At the top of the “black list” gastrointestinal tumors affecting the entire tract of the digestive system, from the esophagus to the rectum.

Growing diagnosis

According to the new study, in the decade 2010-2019 cancer diagnoses between 30 and 39 years in the US increased by 19.4%. In the 20-29 age group the increase was 5.3%. Breast cancer is the most frequent among young people and often presents itself in an aggressive form. In women under 40, the rate of breast cancer increased by 3 percent each year from 2000 to 2019, according to the American Cancer Society. Furthermore, while the mortality rate in mature/older women has decreased, this has not been the case for younger women. However, the incidence of breast cancer in women under the age of 40 remains relatively low: we are talking about 25 cases per 100,000 women (US data, 2019), against 229 cases per 100,000 in the 40-64 age group and 462 cases in the age range 65-74. Also in Italy breast cancer is the most frequent neoplasm in women: in 2022 there were 55,700 new diagnoses, with an increase of 0.5% compared to 2020.

The mammography

One of the open problems concerns the screening exam for breast cancer (mammography), recommended — and free — only for certain age groups: in Italy for women between 50 and 69 years (one mammogram every two years), even if some Regions have extended the tests on an experimental basis to the 45-74 age range. Several studies have shown that mammography is not useful in younger women, also considering the risk of false positives and exposure to small doses of radiation. Girls or young adults are rarely instructed by doctors on how to do breast self-exams or when to get tested. Yet young women affected by breast cancer often experience greater emotional distress than older women, with strong repercussions on work and family. Some patients decide to freeze their eggs because cancer treatments can affect fertility. Young women are also more likely to be diagnosed with advanced and aggressive breast cancer. And the risk of it happening again is greater.

The risk factors

Why are cases of breast cancer on the rise among young women? There isn’t a single answer. Genetics, a known risk factor for breast cancer, does not appear to be behind this trend: most women who develop the disease at a young age are not predisposed. According to several experts, delaying the first pregnancy (to 35 years or more) represents an unfavorable condition, because the breast would accumulate a greater number of “abnormal” cells and the changes that occur during pregnancy could accelerate the transformation of these cells into cancer. Having “dense” breasts is another potentially dangerous element, as are early menstruation and late menopause, because the breasts are exposed to estrogen for longer. Lifestyle, diet, weight, alcohol consumption and environmental exposures can also be risk factors. Finally, according to statistics, black women are more likely than white women to be diagnosed with breast cancer at a young age.

Bad habits

Therefore, the proportion of those who fall ill before the age of 50 is constantly increasing, without fully knowing the reasons. It is certain that at least 40% of cases could be prevented in a very simple way, just by following correct lifestyles, but it is equally certain, unfortunately, that bad habits are increasingly widespread. «According to the most recent estimates, one in three Italians will fall ill with cancer in the course of his life and cases in our country are on the increase – confirms Saverio Cinieri, president of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) -: almost 400 thousand in 2022 and the growth, considering that they are more frequent pathologies after the age of 65, appears mostly connected to the general aging of the population”. Advancing age is a determining factor in the development of a neoplasm: over time, in fact, the effects of the various carcinogenic factors accumulate and the body’s ability to repair the DNA mutations that favor the formation of a tumor.

Cancers before the age of 50

What is happening in young people? “Over 90% of the new cases of cancer registered annually in our country, as in the rest of the world, concern citizens over 50 – replies Matteo Lambertini, associate professor of medical oncology at the University of Genoa -. However, recent studies are also showing us a progressive increase in tumors before this age, for reasons that are partly known and partly still to be studied. We know that a cause is certainly to be found in risk factors which have unfortunately become very common, even in children and young people: sedentary lifestyle, incorrect diet, overweight, obesity, smoking, alcohol abuse. Other reasons remain to be understood. For example, much is being investigated about some polluting factors, including environmental ones, and about food additives». Based on the data collected so far, environmental pollution (particularly atmospheric pollution), which includes various carcinogenic substances from human activities (vehicle traffic, industries, domestic heating) or from natural sources (ionizing radiation, ultraviolet rays), is responsible for the 5% of cancer cases. A share that reaches 10% in the most polluted areas and which could prove to be even greater the more the conditions of the environment in which we live worsen. What are the most common cancers before the age of 50? «In Italian men those of the testicle, skin melanoma, non-Hodgkin lymphomas (which are blood cancers), thyroid and colorectal. In women, breast, thyroid, melanoma, colorectal and uterine-cervical cancer» says Cinieri.

What types of cancer increase

However, it is not only these types of cancer that are growing. Research published in the scientific journal Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology by American researchers at Harvard Medical School analyzed the cancer registries of 44 countries and found a surge in cases of 14 types of cancer in the age group between 20 and 49 years. The increase affected cancers of the breast, colorectal, endometrium, esophagus, extrahepatic bile duct, gallbladder, head and neck, kidney, liver, spinal cord, pancreas, prostate, stomach and thyroid. “The risk of developing them has grown generation after generation, especially since the 1990s, and the greatest incidence was recorded between 2000 and 2012 – explains Lambertini -. It’s the so-called ‘cohort effect’: it means that those born in the 1990s have a higher risk of developing early-onset cancer in their lifetime than those born in the 1980s, and so on backwards». The study authors predict that the level of risk will continue to rise in subsequent generations. Considering then that a neoplasm usually takes many years to develop (during which it accumulates numerous genetic mutations which are the basis of those “errors” of the DNA from which cancer originates), the researchers underline that, to explain tumors in people of 20 , 30 or 40 years old, one must keep an eye on possible risks from childhood.

Nutrition and microbiota

Great attention goes, in particular, to what we put on the plate and to the balance: in the Harvard study, among the 14 early-onset tumors as many as 8 (colorectum, esophagus, extrahepatic bile duct, gallbladder, head and neck , liver, pancreas and stomach) affect the digestive system. «In this sense, more studies are also needed on the relationship between intestinal microbiota and tumors – says Cinieri -. Intestinal bacteria perform various physiological functions and form a physical-chemical barrier that protects the intestinal epithelium from attack by toxic substances or other bacteria capable of causing various pathologies. Hence the link between microbiota and some infectious, chronic inflammatory, autoimmune and neoplasm diseases. We already know, for example, that our bacterial flora, by interacting with the host’s cells, can influence the formation of colorectal cancer through various mechanisms”.

Signs not to be overlooked

Lastly, experts are concerned about the fact that tumors in people under 50 are often more aggressive than in the elderly. Both for the biology of the cancer itself, and because it happens that young people arrive late at diagnosis and therefore we have advanced stage neoplasms. It is no coincidence that the European Union recently recommended that screening begin at the age of 45. Although many Italian regions have already anticipated free checks for early diagnosis, still too many compatriots refuse the invitation to have a mammogram, Pap or HPV test, an examination for the search for occult blood in the feces. «In addition to accepting the opportunity offered by our NHS and taking these life-saving tests, anomalies should never be overlooked, at any age – underlines Cinieri -. Self-examination of the breasts and testicles, starting from the age of 20, is a precious first step, free and simple. Girls should then speak to a breast specialist and start annual checkups starting at age 40 (or earlier, if familiar). For the cervix, the Pap test is already proposed starting from the age of 25 and at 30 we start with the HPV test. For men, an annual visit to the urologist is recommended from the age of 40. Males and females should then see a dermatologist once a year and not overlook obvious changes in moles». Blood in the urine or faeces, palpable masses anywhere on the body, swollen lymph nodes, fever or pain that doesn’t go away: there are many possible alarm bells, it all depends on the location of the tumor. “You can’t make a complete list, there is one rule – concludes Lambertini -: if you notice something strange, you need to talk to a doctor, without wasting time which could be very precious in the event of a cancer diagnosis”.

