Breast cancer diagnosis at 31: “I felt like a ticking time bomb”

05.11.2023

What happens if you suddenly have to undergo chemotherapy instead of completing your master’s degree? Minusch Afonso was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago. With the stern She talked about how she dealt with the disease and how social media can distort the picture of the disease.

