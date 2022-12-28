A protein circulating in the blood can prevent heart failure associated with some heart attack drugs breast cancer and, at the same time, identify who could encounter this type of problem. This is shown by three studies published in the journal “Science Advances”, conducted at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, In the USA. Anthracyclines, such as doxorubicin, are among the most widely used chemotherapy drugs for breast cancer because they kill cancer cells but also cause toxic effects in the heart and can lead to heart failure. Currently, it is not possible to predict which patients are at risk for this heart damage or even detect it in its early stages. The team studied 30 women diagnosed with breast cancer on anthracycline therapy, with questionnaires, blood samples and echocardiograms.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Liver cancer, the examination of cholesterol to detect it up to 5 years earlier: the discovery in a study

Research

Three months after the start of treatment, a decline in heart function in all participants, with 6 patients developing heart failure within one year. During this period, the researchers monitored 1,317 proteins circulating in plasma: in particular, the increase in hemopexin was strongly associated with early cardiac toxicity. A second study of 31 women produced nearly identical results. Based on these results, they used a mouse model that closely mirrored the heart problems of patients treated with doxorubicin and found that the administration of hemopexin prevented heart dysfunction. These findings indicate that the body produces the protein hemopexin as a protective measure against chemo-induced cardiac toxicity, and “physicians could in the future use this biomarker to monitor patients on anthracycline therapies to detect heart abnormalities with a simple blood test.” . But the findings, explains lead author, cardiologist Aarti Asnani, “could serve as a basis for developing hemopexin as a protective therapy for patients at risk of chemo-related cardiac toxicity.”