There are many patients’ doubts as to whether the prosthesis affects radiotherapy or not. October 19 is Bra Day, which is the day dedicated to breast reconstruction. For the occasion, the specialists of the Donna X Donna center fully answered all the main doubts, with questions and answers contained in a special brochure.

L’brochure was made in cooperation with the publishing house Astorina ed ha per testimonial Eva Kant, the historical and intriguing companion of Diabolik. It will be distributed by the center to respond to the most frequent requests by the patients on the topic. In particular, the question is often asked whether radiotherapy can affect the silicone of the breast implants, or if it is appropriate to have radiotherapy first and thus postpone breast reconstruction. It must immediately be clarified that, for every question, there are always the most suitable solutions, and this can only reassure the patients.

An effect that can be achieved is thehardening of the prosthesis with radiotherapy. The solution is in the lipofilling, the use of autologous fat to soften the breast. For the same purpose it is possible, for i fabrics rebuilt without l’help from prosthesisresort to specifics massages. If there is then hyper-pigmentation as an effect generated by radiotherapy, we will resort to creme lighteners or ai laser depigmenting, in relation to the level of intensity achieved by the effect. For the most serious cases, for both purposes, there are specific surgical techniques.

So, in any case, really nothing that cannot be remedied, thus allowing patients to undergo the radiotherapy in total calm. The operations, moreover, are very safe and, as reported on the point by the coordinator of the promoting committee Donna X DonnaProf.ssa Marzia Salgarelloradiotherapy can lead to problems of “light and medium entity”. They are tractable surgically, but also with supportive therapies. Only where more serious undesirable effects occur, which corresponds to rare cases, will it be possible to intervene again in surgery, thus solving the problem.

As Prof. Marzia Salgarello herself clarified, the best choiceregarding the therapy that, in the eventuality, will have to be followed later, in centers where there is cooperation from surgeons e oncologists. However, it should be noted that there is a risk of minor complications if the reconstruction in question is immediate, and with the prosthesis performed together with the mastectomy. There are others instead case studies such from increase i risks connected.

For example, put theexpander to undergo radiotherapy, so from postpone to another period the reconstruction breast, increase i risks of complications. To undergo radiotherapy, therefore, it will not be convenient to postpone the reconstruction of the breast, in any case. Among other things, it is calculated that by doing otherwise the risk is increased dal 30 al 50%.