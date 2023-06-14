Breast cancer, every year in Italy over 11 thousand under 40 cases – Medicine

news-txt”>

In Italy, 20% of women affected by breast cancer are under 40 years old. An important percentage, which is equivalent to 11,140 new patients a year and which concerns people in full employment and family life. This causes enormous problems from a socio-sanitary point of view. At the same time there is also an increase in diagnoses among women over 74 who are now excluded from screening programmes. They represent 35% of cases and in 2022 there were 20,000 elderly women affected. It is essential to remodulate primary and secondary prevention interventions as soon as possible, taking into account which prevention investigations may be most suitable for young women, to favor early diagnosis and the possibility of recovery. This is the appeal launched today by the IncontraDonna Foundation during the conference ‘Cura.rte Alimentation, Research, Therapy, Emotion’.

“Breast cancer is an increasingly transversal disease as every year it affects women of different age groups and even 500 men – says Adriana Bonifacino, president of the IncontraDonna Foundation -. The progress we are making is evident and currently the survival in five years is 88%. As clinicians, we must pay more attention to aspects of the disease that until recently we considered secondary. Such as nutrition and physical activity, which play a significant role. Even the emotional side needs more attention. Finally, research and l ‘therapeutic innovation’. “Personalization of treatments is the real key to understanding the successes achieved – continues Antonio Russo, of the national board of Aiom – the Italian Association of Medical Oncology -. The age of the patient varies and this affects the choice of the type of treatment. Also because therapies are increasingly targeted and are the result of genetic and genomic studies”.

In Italy there are over 800,000 people with breast cancer and it is estimated that one in eight women will fall ill in their lifetime. The increase in juvenile cases, says Nicoletta Gandolfo, president-elect of Sirm – the Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology, “raises the problem of expanding the audience to be subjected to free mammography.

Lowering the start of prevention programs in the area to 45 years could be a solution”.