Breast Cancer Expected to Increase by 20% in Next 20 Years, Especially Among Young People

Breast Cancer Rates Expected to Increase by 20% in the Next 20 Years, Warn Experts

Milan, Italy – In a recent event called “Gli Incontri del Principe” organized in Viareggio, Corrado Tinterri, the director of the Breast Center at the Humanitas hospital in Milan, expressed concerns about the increasing rates of breast cancer. Tinterri predicted a 20% increase in breast cancer cases, specifically among young people who are currently not included in screening programs.

Tinterri highlighted the importance of prevention and emphasized the need to take stock of the Italian situation in comparison to the rest of Europe. He stated, “Breast cancer is the most frequent cancer in women, and in 2022 alone, we had approximately 60,000 new cases. However, Italy ranks first in Europe for survival rates at 5 and 10 years, with data nearing 90% and 78% respectively. We are well-equipped to handle this epidemiological increase.”

Notably, the number of living women with metastatic breast cancer is also on the rise. Tinterri pointed out that Italy currently has around 50,000 women living with the disease while maintaining a good quality of life. While the country performs well in terms of health pathways and programming, Tinterri highlighted the need to address regional discrepancies between the North and South. He suggested implementing breast centers dedicated to diagnosis and improving treatment pathways.

Tinterri further discussed the relationship between birth rate, breastfeeding, and the risk of breast cancer. As the birth rate has progressively decreased over the last 50 years, Tinterri raised concerns about the potential implications. He explained, “The average second pregnancy occurs at 43, an age often associated, unfortunately, with the possibility of having breast cancer. We need to understand what can be anticipated and make early diagnoses.”

Another aspect that Tinterri stressed was the importance of training specialized doctors. He urged the government to allocate resources for the training of doctors who specifically treat breast cancer. Tinterri called for new figures in the medical field who can contribute to the advancements in breast cancer treatment.

Rosanna D’Antona, the President of Europa Donna Italia, also participated in the event and highlighted the changing awareness among patients regarding breast cancer. She emphasized the need for more scientific information and personal experiences to be shared. D’Antona also addressed the economic constraints faced by the Italian health system and advocated for better planning of health expenditure for widespread diseases like breast cancer.

D’Antona asserted, “We want to encourage mammography screenings as prevention is the only weapon we have. Additionally, we need specialized centers dedicated solely to breast cancer treatment.” She called for greater patient participation in the treatment process and more dialogue with doctors, as well as engagement with institutions to implement favorable rules for better treatments.

As breast cancer remains the leading cause of death among female patients, the speakers stressed the importance of addressing this widespread pathology through effective prevention, specialized treatment centers, and increased investment in research and training.

