How close are the clinical trials necessary for the approval of a drug to the reality of patients? These are research carried out on selected patient populations, so it is essential to continue studying a drug even after it has been placed on the market, in real life. In Italy i real-world datathat is real life, for various reasons they are still little used and little exploited, but doctors, pharmaceutical companies, regulatory bodies and health authorities are increasingly interested in them.

“Real-world data can be used to complement the scientific evidence you get from randomized controlled trials,” he confirms Alessandra Gennari, professor of Oncology at the Eastern Piedmont University and Director of the University Structure of Medical Oncology at the Maggiore Hospital of Novara. «In the real world data, the characteristics of the patients can be slightly different from those of the patients involved in the randomized clinical trials and this can be the reason for a slightly different efficacy of the drugs in clinical practice. Real-world data is more a reflection of clinical practice but is not sufficient to approve a drug, because a study with a control arm with standard therapy is always necessary”.

Breast cancer: how to evaluate the effectiveness of drugs in real life

A paradigmatic example of the value of real world data in Oncology is lo studio P-REALITY-Xdeveloped by Pfizer, which helps understand the efficacy of first-line palbociclib combination therapy with an aromatase inhibitor in a real-world setting, critical to improving patient care metastatic breast cancer.

«The P-REALITY-X study is a real-world study evaluating the efficacy of palbociclib that demonstrated a survival and progression-free survival advantage in the group of patients who

received palbociclib with an aromatase inhibitor with an extension of survival ranging from 43 months to 57 months,” he explains Joseph CuriglianoProfessor of Medical Oncology at the University of Milan and Director of the New Drug Development Division for Innovative Therapies, European Institute of Oncology in Milan.

Real world studies are now considered complementary and not substitutes for randomized clinical trials, confirming the efficacy of a new treatment. Furthermore, they are valuable data for deepening above all the safety profile of a drug and therefore allow to fill important gaps in the scientific panorama.