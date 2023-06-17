Breast cancer, how to find out prematurely: the signs that should not be underestimated

If detected early, breast cancer can be defeated. Here are the signs a woman should never ignore

The latest estimates tell us that breast cancer represents 30.3% of all female cancers in Italy, growing slightly especially in young women, unfortunately. A pathology, therefore, that is increasingly affecting the female population. Even more than other types of cancer, breast cancer must be discovered as soon as possible in order to prepare an adequate therapy. Here are the signs not to be underestimated.

For this reason, the suggestion is the same as always and has a key word: prevention. With early diagnosis, data tell us that 87% of women survive, especially if the tumor is not yet in an advanced stage: at least once before the age of 40 it is important to undergo a breast examination, especially if you are familiar.

The causes of breast cancer can be genetic, but can also be due (as with other cancers) to an unhealthy lifestyle, such as smoking or alcohol intake. In particular, there are some signs that should not be underestimated and which, on the contrary, can save a woman’s life, with a timely diagnosis. Let’s go see what they are.

The signs of breast cancer

Before getting to the heart and listing the signs that a woman should never underestimate, doing all the necessary checks, a premise. The obligatory premise that we always make when we talk about health and medicine: ours are only advice that, in no way, wants to replace a consultation with a doctor or specialist. This applies to these serious pathologies, as well as to other more trivial ones: no to do-it-yourself treatments and don’t turn to charlatans who only want to extort your money.

That said, the series of checks should be triggered immediately if a new nodule should be noticed to the touch or area of ​​thickened tissue in both breasts that wasn’t there before. Among the things that can already be noticed ictu oculi or to the touch, there is also the change in the size or shape of one or both breasts. One again fluid discharge from one of your nipples.

Pay attention, then, to the lymph nodes: a lump or swelling under one of the armpits can be an important sign. Again, we suggest that women see a specialist right away if they notice any change in the look or feel of the skin, such as puckering or dimpling, a rash or redness. In general, rashes such as eczema, scabs, scaly or itchy skin, or redness on or around the nipple are signs that should not be overlooked.

Finally, if you notice a sort of sinking of the nipple of one of the two breasts: an almost unequivocal signal. Therefore, we invite you, indeed, we implore you, to focus heavily on prevention and continuous screening. The risk of dying in women who detect breast cancer early has decreased by two-thirds over the past 20 years.



