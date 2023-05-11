Breast cancer. Identified a new molecular mechanism underlying the most aggressive forms

A joint research by the University of Turin, the University of Milan and the IEO, published in Nature Communications, led to the discovery of a molecular mechanism (which would originate from the p140Cap protein) by which breast tumors are enriched in cancer stem cells which on the one hand function as a driving force for the growth of the tumor mass and on the other suppress the immune response natural. I STUDY

11 MAG – A new key to understanding the most aggressive breast cancers comes from studies conducted in collaboration between two groups of scientists from Milan and Turin. The professor coordinated the research Paola DefilippiFull Professor of Applied Biology and Head of the Research Laboratory “Signalling platforms in tumors” at the Department of Molecular Biotechnology and Health Sciences of the University of Turin, and Professor Salvatore Pece, Professor of General Pathology at the State University of Milan and Director of the “Hormone-Dependent Tumors and Stem Cell Pathobiology” Laboratory of the European Institute of Oncology (IEO). The results of the study, supported by the AIRC Foundation for Cancer Research, have just been published in the journal Nature Communications.

Research has led to the discovery of an unprecedented mechanism molecular with which breast tumors are enriched in cancer stem cells. In turn, these cells, on the one hand, function as a driving force for the growth of the tumor mass and, on the other hand, suppress the natural immune response which, at the level of the microenvironment surrounding the tumor, should instead counteract the growth of the cancer.

At the origin of the whole process, explains a note issued by the three institutes, there is probably p140Cap, a protein capable of inhibiting tumor growth. Its absence, which characterizes at least 40-50% of all cases of human breast tumors, determines a cascade of events that lead to the uncontrolled activation of the gene responsible for the synthesis of beta-Catenin, a potent protein involved in tumor growth. Once activated, beta-catenin causes the tumor stem cell compartment to expand. In turn, these cells release anti-inflammatory cytokines, thereby directly inhibiting the anti-tumor immune response and creating an environment conducive for further tumor growth.

“So p140Chap – underlines the professor Paola Defilippi – behaves as a kind of molecular switch which, through the inhibition of beta-catenin and the consequent reduction of the tumor stem cell compartment, exerts a dual anti-tumor function: it inhibits the expansion of the tumor mass and supports an efficient response anti-tumor immunity in the surrounding microenvironment”.

“Through retrospective clinical studies in patient cohorts – continues the professor Salvatore Pece – we have demonstrated a clear correlation between low levels of the p140Cap protein in the most aggressive breast tumors and reduced presence of cells of the immune system, in particular lymphocytes, in the areas surrounding the tumor. These data suggest that p140Cap could be used as a useful biomarker in clinical practice to identify breast cancers with impaired anti-tumor immune responses.”

Explains Vincent Salemme, researcher at the Department of Molecular Biotechnology and Health Sciences of the University of Turin and first author of the article: “The molecular mechanism by which p140Cap inhibits the activity of beta-Catenin upstream depends on the fact that the first protein is part of a complex multi-protein machinery designed to destroy the same beta-Catenin, which thus does not accumulate excessively inside the cell. In the absence of p140Cap this function is altered, as happens in some breast cancers, where both the levels of beta-Catenin and its action capable of influencing the expansion of cancer stem cells increase as a result”.

Professor Paola Defilippi continues: “Over the last few years it has clearly emerged that cancer stem cells are among the main culprits at the origin of the formation and continuous growth of tumors. These are cells with unlimited self-renewal capacity and capable of sustaining the growth of the tumor mass over time. In our previous studies we had already highlighted the inhibitory role of p140Cap on tumor growth and established that the loss of this protein is linked to greater biological aggressiveness and a more unfavorable clinical course of some types of breast tumors. However, we did not yet have a complete understanding of the specific mechanism of action and the variety of functional consequences related to the loss of p140Cap on tumor growth”.

“Now – adds Defilippi -, through these studies we know that this function depends on a direct action of p140Cap on the activity of beta-Catenin. Furthermore, thanks to the results obtained both in laboratory mice with mammary tumors and in samples obtained from patients, we understood that the presence of p140Cap is essential. In fact this protein, by inhibiting tumor stem cells, on the one hand directly blocks the growth of the tumor and on the other hand allows an efficient anti-tumor immune response in the microenvironment surrounding the tumor itself”.

“We also know – he continues – that we can inhibit the tumorigenic action of cancer stem cells and, at the same time, restore an efficient anti-tumor immune response in the tissues surrounding the neoplasm. This is possible by simulating the function of p140Cap within the beta-catenin destruction machinery, through the use of drugs currently available only for experimental use”.

“The results of our studies – underlines Professor Pece – are placed in the perspective of some of the most important concepts that have emerged in oncological research in recent years, in an attempt to explain the biological and clinical aggressiveness of tumours, in particular those of the breast. We know today that the most aggressive tumors with the most unfavorable clinical course are those enriched in tumor stem cells, or those capable of escaping the natural immune response, making the anti-tumor barrier mechanisms exerted by the cells of the immune system inefficient. Our discovery of the existence of a new p140Cap/beta-Catenin molecular circuit opens up a concrete perspective for therapeutic stratification of breast cancer patients who have lost p140Cap. This loss is in fact at the basis of the simultaneous acquisition of both of these aggressive characteristics of the biology of breast tumors. Thanks to these results, patients could benefit in the future from new therapies to target cancer stem cells and restore an efficient immune response against cancer. Therapies of this type are today the objective of the main lines of research for the development of new drugs in oncology”.

“This study is a source of great satisfaction for us – concludes Professor Pece – not only for its scientific value but also because it demonstrates the importance of the cooperative effort between research groups that merge different scientific skills and technological platforms to advance knowledge of the biology of breast tumors and open up new therapeutic perspectives for patients”.

11 maggio 2023

