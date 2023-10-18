Breast cancer in men: “Women receive better care”

Hundreds of men develop breast cancer in Germany every year. Yes, men! A conversation with Peter Jurmeister, chairman of the “Men with Breast Cancer” network, about the problem of not really being planned for in the health system.

Breast cancer. For many it is still one thing above all else: a women’s disease. Men can also become ill. It is estimated that there are 770 each year. How dangerous is breast cancer in men, Mr. Jurmeister?

In principle just as dangerous as for women. However, if you look at the data from the Robert Koch Institute, you will see that the 5-year survival rate is worse for men than for women. That’s not entirely obvious.

What do you mean?

There is a type of breast cancer that is more aggressive and has a worse prognosis. This is the so-called triple-negative breast cancer. It occurs in around 10 to 15 percent of women suffering from breast cancer and in less than 5 percent of men. Based on this, statistics show that the survival rate for women should actually be worse than that for men.

Nevertheless, it is exactly the other way around. Why?

It can be assumed that several factors play a role here. One is that no one expects breast cancer in men and it is discovered too late – or at least later than in women.

No breast cancer screening measures for men



There are regular check-ups for women. What about early detection of breast cancer in men?

There are no early detection measures for men. Basically, hardly any doctor pays attention to breast cancer in men, perhaps a dermatologist. It is simply not looked for systematically and as a result it is often only discovered late. We all know how important early detection is for the success of treatment. Another point is that when women become ill, they are simply better cared for than men.

Men receive worse medical care than women? What are you up to?

For example, there is the disease management program for women. This is a program in which patients are taken by the hand, so to speak, and guided through the treatments. This program is available for several chronic illnesses. This program is also available for women who have breast cancer, but unfortunately not for men. An evaluation by the Institute for Quality Assurance and Transparency in Health Care (IQTIG) also found that essential quality factors that play a role in the treatment of breast cancer are less well adhered to in men and they are more often not treated in accordance with guidelines.

So you’re saying that our healthcare system in Germany is not prepared for men with breast cancer?

Not sufficiently prepared. The disease management program, for example, was designed from the outset only for women. There is no other disease that excludes a gender from certain health care, only breast cancer. This may also be a reason why survival rates for men are not as good as for women.

Poorer care for men with breast cancer



Actually it’s rather the other way around. Medicine is still mostly thought of in terms of men, to the detriment of women.

That’s right. This problem does exist, but it has also now been recognized and is being addressed. Unfortunately, when it came to this topic, I had to learn that there was something subliminally like, well, you men can see how we women are doing. But that cannot be a reason to tolerate unequal treatment in the other direction.

What would have to change to improve the supply situation for men?

First of all, men’s access to breast centers needs to be made easier. It would also be important that the breast cancer disease management program is also accessible to men in order to end gender-based inequality.

When it comes to breast cancer, women first go to the gynecologist. Who do men go to?

Well, men don’t have a doctor who is specifically responsible for this. They are often told to go to a urologist, but this advice is a bit strange. The urologist has nothing to do with this disease at all. He takes care of the male genital organs and urological diseases. I don’t know of any cases in which the breast was looked at during urological check-ups.

Facts about breast cancer

According to estimates by the Robert Koch Institute, around 71,400 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year. It is the most common type of cancer for women. Younger people are also increasingly affected. The German Cancer Society speaks of over 18,000 women who die of breast cancer every year. Men can also get breast cancer, with around 760 new cases every year. Breast Cancer Month October draws attention to the situation of those affected.

Couldn’t men just go to a gynecologist too?

It is often very difficult for a man to get to a gynecological practice. They are often not accepted by practicing gynecologists because they don’t want men in their practice. Many gynecologists still think, although this is rarely the case today, that they cannot bill for the examination.

And what options do men still have?

There are breast centers specifically for breast diseases. If a man wants an appointment there, it can also happen that a referral from the gynecologist is requested and that from the family doctor is not sufficient. Then the search for a gynecological practice starts all over again. Sometimes everything works smoothly, depending on the local supply structures.

Is breast cancer treated so differently in women and men that this could explain the chaos?

The treatment principle is largely the same. There are differences when it comes to topics such as breast reconstruction. In men, breast reconstruction may be less relevant. However, men do not have the opportunity to hide their illness in public. After all, they don’t wear a top in the swimming pool, for example, and the external change is noticeable. As a rule, the nipple is removed, which makes the upper body noticeably asymmetrical.

Survival rate worse for men with breast cancer



It is often said that one reason why breast cancer is discovered later in men is that they wait too long before going to the doctor. What do you think?

I’m always annoyed by a YouTube video in which a well-known professor once said that men are just a bit shy and that’s why they don’t go to the gynecologist. But that’s just one side. Of course a man doesn’t like going to the gynecologist. The other side, however, is that the care structures for men are not set up. In addition, it is very individual whether men care about their health or not. But to simply claim that men don’t like going to the gynecologist and that’s why the survival rate isn’t that good is certainly a one-sided view. However, it should also be noted that the supply structures have improved significantly in recent years!

Are men perhaps still not sufficiently aware of breast cancer?

This has also improved significantly in recent years. Education about the disease is now playing a greater role among the public, but this still needs to be improved. Nevertheless, many people still see breast cancer as a woman’s disease and think: I’m a normal, mature man. There’s no way I’m going to get breast cancer. Many people still have the image in their heads that a man can only get breast cancer if he also has real breasts. Any man can get breast cancer! Unfortunately, many people still don’t understand this. Our network also includes a marathon runner who is completely slim and has no visible signs of his breasts. Nevertheless, he got breast cancer.

The estrogen level, i.e. the amount of the so-called female sex hormone, can promote breast cancer…

… every man always produces estrogen, for example in the testicles. This is completely normal. A man’s estrogen level is roughly the same as a woman’s after menopause. Estrogen plays a role in the development of breast cancer in both sexes. In most cases, an essential part of therapy is anti-estrogen treatment. However, hereditary strain plays a much larger role. If men have inherited the so-called BRCA2 gene, the likelihood of developing breast cancer increases almost 100-fold and is on a par with women in the general population.

And then the seasoned man suddenly gets breast cancer – and his masculinity takes a hit?

There are many men who have a problem with this. I experienced this most with men who have a more traditional understanding of roles. It is more problematic for them if they believe that a breast cancer diagnosis is a sign of a lack of masculinity. In my experience, modern men for whom gender roles are less important do not have such a problem with the diagnosis.

