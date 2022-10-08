According to new medical studies, all women suffering from breast cancer can do something to improve certain risks. Breast cancer, incredible discovery: the risk of cancer reduces by up to 41% by doing this.

Research in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that women with a reduced sedentary lifestyle run a lower risk of neoplastic formations. What does it mean? That physical activity is good for you not only to the body in general but it is also a means to fight any breast diseases. The cancer risk, according to the British Journal, is actually lower in women who perform some type of activity or who in any case do not have an excessively sedentary lifestyle.

Mendelian randomization method

The interesting part of this research is the observation method that was used, based on the Mendelian randomization that deals with make the cause-effect relationships of risk factors evident of diseases. The objective of this method was therefore precisely the evaluation of the direct influence of physical activity on the risks of breast cancer and beyond. The women analyzed they were of European origin and were 130.957. Of these:

69,838 with invasive tumors

6,667 with tumors in situ

54,452 who had no cancer

I 76 total studies were made by the Breast Cancer Association Consortiumresearchers of the hereditary risk of breast cancer.

These researchers examined existing studies in the archives of the British biobank and identified with technical wrist measurements the genetic implications on cancer of physical activity and sedentary lifestyle. The second step was to estimate the overall risk of breast cancer by dividing women according to:

reproductive cycle (menopause)

(menopause) type of tumor (positive or negative to progesterone, estrogen and HER-2)

(positive or negative to progesterone, estrogen and HER-2) stadio (diffusion and size)

(diffusion and size) degree of cellular anomaly

The result? Physical activity was related to a 41% decrease in risk of invasive cancer and proved valid for all subgroups. Sedentary lifestyle was found to be co-participant in tumor causes for 104% for triple negative tumor. The motivation given by the researchers lies in the increased development of obesity, metabolic problems, hormonal dysfunctions and inflammatory states. These studies therefore confirm that regular physical activity is actually helpful for cancer prevention. Quoting the words of the first author of the study Brigid Lynch member of the Cancer Epidemiology Division di Melbourne: “Now our study adds further evidence that these behavioral changes can indeed reduce the incidence of new breast cancer cases in the future.”