Breast cancer is no longer scary today

Interview with Valentina Guarneri, Full Professor, Director of the School of Specialization in Medical Oncology, University of Padua.

“The therapeutic scenario of breast cancer is constantly evolving – he explains to the microphones of Mondosanità Valentina GuarneriFull Professor, Director of the School of Specialization in Medical Oncology of the University of Padua –. In recent years there has been a progressive increase in the overall survival of patients with metastatic disease, testifying to the effectiveness of new therapeutic strategies. The challenge is to adapt the therapeutic algorithms in order to optimize the treatment sequences. The availability of new drugs often entails the need to deal with new tolerability profiles, which require an adaptation of the pathways to meet the new needs of patients. In particular, with reference to HEr2 positive disease, the new ADC trastuzumab-deruxtecan has established itself as the new standard of second-line treatment. In the Destiny Breast 03 study, progression-free survival was 25 months in patients treated with trastuzumab-deruxtecan versus 7.2 months observed in patients treated with T-DM1. An increase in overall survival was also observed. It is important to remember that these drugs can cause interstitial pneumonitis, so the correct selection of patients and monitoring of possible symptoms becomes essential, in order to avoid the appearance of severe toxicity“.

