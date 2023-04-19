Home » BREAST CANCER, LOW-DOSE TAMOXIFEN WORKS Tumors
BREAST CANCER, LOW-DOSE TAMOXIFEN WORKS Tumors

Halved recurrences and higher quality of life

Low-dose tamoxifen reduces the risk of recurrence and protects the quality of life of people with breast cancer. This is confirmed by a ten-year Italian study which showed that the drug, administered at a dose of 5 mg per day for three years, reduces the risk of recurrences and new breast cancers, with minimal side effects, maintaining the effects even for seven years after the end of the treatment. The results of the research have been published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, the official organ of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and one of the most authoritative oncological journals worldwide. The study was supported by the Airc Foundation for Cancer Research, the Ministry of Health, Lilt and the Galliera Hospitals of Genoa.
The TAM-01 randomized study was carried out in 14 Italian cancer centers, in the areas of Genoa, Milan, Naples, Modena, Turin, Tortona, … (Continue) read the 2nd page



