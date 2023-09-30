Breast cancer, Melania Soriani’s battle for life-saving therapy for all women

The hope of survival of approximately 3,000 Italian women suffering from inoperable stage four breast cancer hangs on the approval of the reimbursement of an anti-cancer drug. This is Enhertu, the latest generation chemotherapy, which has proven effective in the treatment of this type of neoplasm. Since last July 4th, it has been paid by the National Health Service for patients suffering from metastatic and inoperable HER2+ breast cancer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

