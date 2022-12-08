Encouraging news is coming from San Antonio, in the USA, where the most important annual scientific appointment for clinical research on breast cancer is underway. For patients with particularly aggressive advanced cancer (Her 2-positive), an innovative drug, trastuzumab deruxtecan, has been shown to slow disease progression by nearly two years (22 months) compared to standard of care. i.e. trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), quadrupling it. Not only that: overall survival also increased statistically significantly: 77.4% of patients were alive at two years, compared to 69.9% of patients treated with T-DM1, with a reduction in the relative risk of death of the patient. 36%.

The results, just presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium and published simultaneously in the Lancet, come from the update of the phase 3 study of DESTINY-Breast03, in which the drug was mainly used as a second line of treatment. On the same occasion, the results of another study, DESTINY-Breast02, were also presented, which compared trastuzumab deruxtecan with different schemes of chemotherapy in the third line of treatment.

What is trastuzumab deruxtecan and how does it work?

The drug is a conjugated antibody: it arises from the union of a monoclonal antibody – trastuzumab – with the particularly powerful chemotherapy drug deruxtecan. Each trastuzumab molecule binds 8 deruxtecan molecules to itself. The mechanism by which it acts, simplified, is this: trastuzumab recognizes and binds to the HER2 receptors present on the tumor cell and, at that point, releases the 8 “projectiles” (i.e. molecules) of the chemotherapy within it. Last July, the European Commission approved it as a second line of treatment.

The new drug vs. the TDM-1 standard of care

“The majority of patients with HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer undergoing previous therapies undergo disease progression in less than a year,” explains Giuseppe Curigliano, Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Milan and Director of the New Drug Development Division for Innovative Therapies at the European Institute of Oncology in Milan: “DESTINY-Breast03 included 524 patients previously treated with trastuzumab and chemotherapy. Trastuzumab deruxtecan significantly reduced the risk of death compared with the previous standard of care trastuzumab emtansine. This benefit has also been seen in women with brain metastases. The superiority of trastuzumab deruxtecan also emerged in terms of objective responses and disease control”.

In the extension of this study, median progression-free survival for patients treated with trastuzumab deruxtecan was 28.8 months compared with 6.8 months for those treated with T-DM1. The objective response rate was 78.5% and 35%, respectively, and the objective response rate was 21.1% versus 9.5%. “the DESTINY-Breast03 study mainly included patients in the second line of therapy – explains Giampaolo Bianchini, Head of the Breast Group, Oncology Department of the IRCSS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan -. In this study, progression-free survival quadrupled from reference therapy to 28.8 months, an improvement of nearly 2 years. An advantage never seen before in breast cancer, also associated with a significant improvement in survival. Trastuzumab deruxtecan is a candidate as a new standard of care for patients in second-line therapy for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer”.

The new drug vs. chemotherapy

The other study, DESTINY-Breast02, compared trastuzumab deruxtecan with a physician’s choice of chemotherapy treatment (trastuzumab plus capecitabine or lapatinib plus capecitabine), in the third line. In this case, the new drug demonstrated a 64% reduction in the risk of disease progression. The median progression-free survival was 17.8 months versus 6.9 months and a 34% reduction in the risk of death.

“The DESTINY-Breast02 study also underlines the role that trastuzumab deruxtecan will have as a treatment for women with metastatic breast cancer”, adds Valentina Guarneri, Director of Oncology 2 of the Istituto Oncologico Veneto – IRCCS of Padua and Full Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Padua -. Approximately 600 patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer previously treated with TDM-1 were enrolled. Trastuzumab deruxtecan nearly tripled progression-free survival.” The safety profile of trastuzumab deruxtecan observed in the two studies is consistent with that of previous clinical studies, and no new safety signals were identified.

Her2-positive breast cancer

HER2-positive tumors account for 15-20% of cases. “For these patients in which the overexpression of the HER2 receptor is present, it is now possible to use very effective drugs that selectively target the diseased cells thus sparing the healthy ones”, explains Saverio Cinieri, President of AIOM (Italian Association of Medical Oncology): “This is the case with conjugated antibodies, such as trastuzumab deruxtecan. The updated data from the DESTINY-Breast03 and DESTINY-Breast02 studies – he concludes – highlight the potential of this innovative therapy, which in the second-line treatment of patients with HER2 positive metastatic cancer is able to control the disease, improve the quality of life and delaying time to progression”.