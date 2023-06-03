Breast cancer, new therapy reduces the risk of recurrence by 25% and improves survival

The promising results of a new therapy for breast cancer were presented at the ASCO meeting. The drug ribociclib cuts the risk of recurrence by 25 percent and improves disease-free survival rates.

A new adjuvant therapy drug-based ribociclib is able to break down of 25 percent the risk of recurrence of the breast cancer, the most widespread oncological disease in the world (over 2 million new diagnoses each year). Also thanks to this medicine, technically a CDK4/6 inhibitorsignificantly improves the survival free from invasive disease. The findings were presented at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO), currently underway in Chicago. They will soon be published in the scientific journal The New England Journal of Medicine, considered the most authoritative in the world from the point of view of medical literature. The data they were also anticipated by The American Journal of Managed Care.

Ribociclib, produced by the pharmaceutical giant Novartis (trade name Kisqali), is an adjuvant to be added to hormone therapy after surgery and chemotherapy o to radiotherapy. It has been tested on thousands of patients – men and peri/post menopausal women – with hormone receptor positive (HR) and HER2 negative breast cancer, the most common form of breast cancer, affecting about two-thirds of cases . Despite the vast majority of patients treated with standard therapies today achieve disease-free survival a five years from diagnosis (about 90 percent in Italy), many are at risk of recurrence. For this reason, a drug capable of significantly reducing this risk and lengthening the survival of patients is welcomed with great enthusiasm by doctors and patients.

Ribociclib is an inhibitor of certain proteins found in breast cancer cells called CDK4 e CDK6which regulate their growth. The drug was being tested at the heart of the study NATALEE on more than 5,000 patients, who received a course of doses for three years together with hormone therapy or hormone therapy alone. The dose used was 400 milligramsconsidered effective but less toxic compared to the higher doses used in previous clinical trials. At the end of the follow-up period, 189 participants in the ribociclib group (il 7.4 percent) had a recurrence compared to 237 (9.2 percent) in the control group, treated with hormone therapy alone. That means a 25 percent reduction, which is considered statistically significant. The drug also improved overall survival rates and disease-free conditions. The results were consistent across subgroups, namely menopausal status, lymph node involvement, and disease stage, so it is thought that even people with a low risk of recurrence may benefit from the therapy, explained oncologist Professor Dennis J. Slamon from the University of California at Los Angeles and first author of the study.

The results of the new therapy were also welcomed by Italian oncologists: “We hope that the therapy will become available as soon as possible, because we will be able to offer an effective therapeutic opportunity to a large number of patients. Approximately 20,000 women every year in Italy”, Professor Michelino De Laurentiis, director of the Department of Breast and Thoracic-Pulmonary Oncology at the Pascale National Cancer Institute in Naples, told ANSA. “Patients with this type of breast cancer remain at risk of recurrence, because the disease recurs in a third of cases initially in stage II and in half of those who started in stage III. The data from the Natalee study therefore represent a further step forward in bringing a greater number of patients to recovery”, commented Professor Fabio Puglisi, director of the Department of Medical Oncology at the Irccs of Aviano.