70% of all breast cancers are hormone receptor positive (HR+) and HER2 receptor negative. These are tumors that can be cured, especially if the tumor is in an early stage, keeping under control women who may be more at risk of a new tumor appearance.

“We talk about early stage breast cancer when there has been no metastatic spread, i.e. there are no distant metastases,” he explains Lucia DelMastro, Full Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Genoa and Director of the Medical Oncology Clinic at the IRCCS San Martino Hospital in Genoa. «In the initial stage of the tumor, after surgery, the post-operative treatment, the so-called adjuvant treatment, is decided on the basis of a series of factors that help us understand the risk that these women may develop metastases. Approximately 15% of HR+/HER2- cancers are at increased risk of developing metastases and today we have a new therapy to reduce the risk of recurrence even in these cases».

Breast cancer: new therapy reduces the risk of recurrence by 35%

The new drug is called abemacicliband in combination with adjuvant endocrine therapy, reduces the risk of recurrence by 35%. “Abemaciclib treatment in combination with endocrine therapy has been shown to

significantly reduce the risk of recurrence in patients with early stage breast cancer but with a high risk of disease recurrence” confirms Valentina GuarneriFull Professor of Medical Oncology and Director of the School of Specialization in Medical Oncology at the University of Padua.

«The fact that there is a reduction effect on the risk of distant metastases is an absolutely relevant aspect, because we know that the distant metastasis event is the one that most conditions the prognosis of these patients. So what we expect is that this treatment will succeed increase the proportion of patients recovered».

The last few decades have marked a profound change in the diagnosis, assistance and treatment of breast cancer: just think of the possibility of accessing scheduled screening programmes, progress in surgery and increasingly targeted therapies on the type of breast cancer and that take into account the needs of the patients. Availability of abemaciclib as the first new therapy in combination with adjuvant endocrine therapy for nearly two decades represents an important step forward for the perspectives of patients with high-risk HR+/HER2- EBC.

