For some time, oncologists have stressed how important it is to carry out regular physical activity to reduce the risk of cancer in general. Many studies have underlined how the ‘drug-moved’ can help in the prevention of cancer risk and now new research, published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, confirms that doing sports, doing a good amount of physical activity and staying sitting as little as possible contributes to lowering the risk of breast cancer.
