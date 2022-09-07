Home Health Breast cancer, physical activity can reduce risk by 41%
Health

Breast cancer, physical activity can reduce risk by 41%

by admin
Breast cancer, physical activity can reduce risk by 41%

For some time, oncologists have stressed how important it is to carry out regular physical activity to reduce the risk of cancer in general. Many studies have underlined how the ‘drug-moved’ can help in the prevention of cancer risk and now new research, published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, confirms that doing sports, doing a good amount of physical activity and staying sitting as little as possible contributes to lowering the risk of breast cancer.

See also  What we know so far about Silea's New Financial Technology case. Savers: "They scammed us with Bitcoin"

You may also like

Are eggs bad for the liver? Here is...

Children at school: what if the backpack is...

Covid, the risk of infection and death increases...

Fonio: This is the most drought-tolerant ancient grain...

Long Covid in Children: From Risk Factors to...

The myth of the biscuit collapses: even rusks,...

Medicine test at Sapienza, thousands in the classrooms...

How many hours do you sleep at night?...

here is how to purify it and lose...

Vaccines: the campaign starts, but there is a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy