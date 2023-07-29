Breast cancer, presented the social report on the value of volunteering

How much is volunteer work worth? To seek a quantitative answer, it would suffice to quote the 5,600 volunteers – often women survivors of a cancer diagnosis – and a fundraising that exceeds 15.000.000 €. But then the social value that is not expressed in numbers would still have to be ‘measured’. Try to provide a picture of the value generated by volunteering in our country and in particular in Lombardy, the Analysis of the 2022 Social Report carried out by Europa Donna with the survey of PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

The ‘voices’ of volunteering

The 2022 Social Value Analysis, now in its fourth edition this year, is a constantly evolving project that includes the voices of various stakeholders: from associations ai managers of the Multidisciplinary Breast Centersai institutional, administrative or health contacts, with regional responsibilities until presidents of scientific societies involved in the path of care for women, which attest to how much listening to the voice of the patients is also crucial for the evolution of scientific research. “It is a great honor for us to bring this analysis to institutional tables, which effectively summarizes the commitment of associations in this sector in Italy – he explained Rosanna D’AntonaPresident of Europa Donna Italia presenting the analysis to General Director of the Welfare General Directorate John Pavesi. “We have always been engaged in awareness, advocacy and information campaigns with the aim of bringing the needs of patients to be heard at the tables where decisions for the health of citizens are made”.

Volunteering in Italy

The Analysis of Social Value 2022 at the national level highlights the presence of Frmore than 6,200 people (volunteers included). The commitment of the network boasting approx 5,600 volunteers – often women survivors of a cancer diagnosis – has resulted in fundraising that exceeds 15.000.000 €e more than 63,000 women reached by early diagnosis activities. The data also continues with 257,000 volunteer hoursmore than 90,000 people reached during the year through prevention awareness campaigns and Multidisciplinary Care Centers and in the organization of over 54,000 visits done through fundraising. These are examples that only partially restore the vitality and professionalism of the commitment of the volunteers involved, able to deeply understand what the needs are to face the disease in all its dramatic aspects and to bring them back to the institutional decision makers.

Volunteering in Lombardy

The network of associations affiliated to Europa Donna Italia counts 31 associations in the Lombardy Region, widespread in almost all the provinces and very active in the territory, in which they carry out a capillary activity both in spreading the culture of prevention for early diagnosis and in supporting patients with breast cancer in breast care centers and in the territory. There are many volunteers from these local associations and they are indispensable in improving the treatment path of many patients. They have been collected approximately 9 million euros of funds, a notable increase compared to the 5.7 of the previous year. Over the course of the year, they have proved to be fundamental in supporting and developing the activities of the associations. The associations of Lombardy made use of the contribution of 93 employeesan increase of about 12% compared to that of 2021. They were also able to count on the advice of 320 external experts who contributed with their expertise to enrich the work of the associations, allowing for a more complete and effective approach.

Reached 50 thousand women

A significant aspect of the work of the associations is given by the participation of the volunteers: the Lombard associations registered the participation of 1,504 volunteers, about 7% more than the previous year, in contrast with the national average which has fallen in recent years. Through its own awareness activities, in 2022 the associations of the Region reached 51,501 women, more than double compared to the previous year. Furthermore, the number of non-patient women who attended the association’s events has also drastically increased, from 7,630 in 2021 to 35,030 this year. The visits and meetings held amounted to 15,849, more than 50% compared to 2021. Finally, the associations purchased 219 treatment instruments such as scalpels, cooling caps, prostheses, wigs and 42 diagnostic instruments such as ultrasounds, probes, mammography .

The ‘battles’ of Europa Donna Italia

The Delegation of Europa Donna Italia was represented by Rosanna D’Antona, President; Loredana Pau, Vice President; Adele Patrini, President of the Caos Varese association; Mariangela Ferrari, Founder of the ESA association of Brescia and Councilor of Europa Donna; Mara Viti, Vice-President of the Amiche association at the hands of Bergamo and Councilor of Europa Donna and by Gaia Giussani, Partner of PwC Italia. The meeting was also an opportunity to take stock of the three aspects on which Europa Donna Italia operates: support for the Breast Unit network of the territory, both Italian and Regional, organized mammography screening and Metastatic Breast Cancer, ( affecting more than 55,000). Point that was accepted with openness and willingness to collaborate by the leaders of the Region present at the meeting.

