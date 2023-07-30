Breast cancer: Researchers invent bra that can detect tumors

Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer. On average, every seventh woman suffers from it in her lifetime. The good news, however, is that if detected early, the chances of recovery are very good, and the survival rate in the early stages is almost 100 percent. For this reason, early detection is essential – also because the rate drops to around 25 percent if detected at a later stage.

MIT researchers develop ultrasound patches

Scientists from the USA are therefore working on simpler methods for early detection – and have now published a new invention: A device that can be integrated into a bra is intended to predict the risk of breast cancer. “This could be particularly useful for patients who are at high risk of developing breast cancer between routine mammograms,” the Massachusetts Institute of Technology team writes.

The device is a flexible patch. This can be attached to a bra. Through the movement, the wearer enables the scanner attached to the patch to image the breast tissue via ultrasound. As the MIT team now shows, the resulting images were comparable to those captured by ultrasound probes in medical facilities.

“We changed the form factor of ultrasound technology so it could be used in your home. It is portable and easy to use, allowing for user-friendly real-time monitoring of breast tissue,” says Canan Dagdeviren, the study’s senior author.

The tumors in the breast, which develop between regularly scheduled mammograms, account for 20 to 30 percent of all breast cancer cases, according to the scientists. In addition, these so-called interval crabs tend to be more aggressive. “My goal is to target the people who are most likely to develop interval cancer,” says Dagdeviren. “With more frequent screening, our goal is to increase the survival rate up to 98 percent.”

Diagnostic bra for the home

The ultrasonic bra has also been tested in real life. For example, the researchers tested their device on a 71-year-old who had previously had cysts in her breast. The new device allowed the team to see additional, small cysts – the size of early-stage tumors. So the scanner was able to capture even these small tissue abnormalities.

The wearable ultrasound patch has several advantages. For one, it can be reused over and over again. On the other hand, it can also be used at home. At the same time, it can be helpful in diagnosing cancer in people who do not have regular access to check-ups. However, it remains to be seen how quickly the diagnostic bra will actually be used.

Women should be aware of breast cancer warning signs

Physicians generally recommend women to do regular self-examinations as early as the age of 25. Breast cancer is treacherous because it manifests itself for a long time without any noticeable symptoms. A tumor often only becomes apparent when women feel their breasts. In addition, it is only possible to detect a tumor if it is one centimeter in diameter.

You should see a doctor if you see these warning signs:

nodular masses or hardening in the breast or armpit changes in the shape or size of the breasts retraction of a nipple clear or bloody discharge from a nipple retraction of the breast skin in one area, orange skin or small dimples in the skin reddening or flaking of the skin one-sided burning pain or tightness