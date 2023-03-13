Think of those tense movies where you know there’s a bomb going off, while the characters on screen are completely unaware of it. The seconds pass, the cinematic climax moves towards its apparent inevitable outcome, and even if you know that at any moment the hero of the situation will emerge and cut the providential red cable, and that it is only fiction you may sometimes feel that strange urge to cry out, “Run, run, get to safety.” Here now imagine that it is instead of people of flesh and blood. Fortunately, in this case too, the hero, namely science, presented itself, discovering a new way to prevent the explosion of a breast cancer “time bomb”..

In a study published in Nature Cancera group of scholars led by the Institute of Cancer Research in London, have explained why breast cancer cells that have spread to the lungs can “wake up” after years of sleep, forming incurable secondary tumors. Their research, funded by Breast Cancer Now, a charity in the UK, has revealed the mechanism that triggers this ‘time bomb’ and devised a strategy to defuse it. Patients with estrogen receptor positive (ER+) breast cancer – the most common type – have an ongoing risk of the cancer recurring in another part of the body for many years or even decades after their original diagnosis and treatment. When breast cancer cells spread from the first breast tumor to other parts of the body, it is referred to as secondary or metastatic breast cancer which, although it can be treated, cannot be cured.

The new research has shown how molecular changes within the lung that occur during aging can facilitate the growth of these secondary tumours. The team of scholars found that the proteina PDGF-C, which is present in the lung, plays a key role in influencing whether inactive breast cancer cells stay asleep or ‘wake up’. They found that if the level of PDGF-C increases, which is more likely in an aging lung or when its tissue becomes damaged, dormant tumor cells they can activate and develop into secondary breast cancer. The researchers then evaluated whether blocking PDGF-C activity could help prevent these cells from “waking up” and secondary tumors from growing. Working with mice with ER+ tumors, researchers at the Breast Cancer Now Toby Robins Research Center at the Institute of Cancer Research targeted PDGF-C activity with an existing cancer growth blocker called imatinib, which is currently used to treat patients with chronic myeloid leukaemia. The mice were treated with the drug both before and after the tumors developed. For both groups, lung cancer growth was significantly reduced.

The doctor Frances Turrell, postdoctoral training fellow in the Division of Breast Cancer Research at the Institute of Cancer Research, said: “Cancer cells can survive in distant organs for decades by hiding in a dormant state. We discovered how aging lung tissue can cause these cancer cells to ‘wake up’ and develop into tumours, and discovered a potential strategy to ‘defuse’ these time bombs.” The teacher Clare Isackeprofessor of Molecular Cell Biology at the Institute of Cancer Research, added: “This is an exciting step forward in our understanding of advanced breast cancer and how and why breast cancer cells form secondary tumors in the lungs. We now need to pinpoint when these age-related changes occur and how they vary from person to person, so that we can create targeted treatment strategies that prevent the cancer cells from ‘waking up’”.

Gianmarco Pondrano Altavilla

The study in Nature cancer